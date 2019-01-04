World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. DarianDesign
  6. 2013
  7. Fardis Villa / DarianDesign

Fardis Villa / DarianDesign

  • 23:00 - 4 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Fardis Villa / DarianDesign
Save this picture!
Fardis Villa / DarianDesign, © Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

© Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff + 15

  • Architects

    DarianDesign

  • Location

    Fardis, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Elham Mollaakbari Darian – Amir Khajehamiri

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. This villa project is located in a garden area of approximately 500 square meters. According to the client’s needs, the project has three levels in which the ground floor and first floor are integrated and designed as a duplex unit and the last floor is designed as two separated units for two separate families.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Because the project is located in the garden, we endeavored to bring the best view of the garden for the residents of the last floor. For this purpose, a prominent wooden box has been designed on the second floor that creates an independent yard with an area of 60 square meters with a superb view of the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

We have a great light and view to the ground floor and the first floor by creating a void with high ceiling and windows with large frames. Also, the usage of wooden materials in the facade creates more harmony with the surrounding nature and greenery and highlights the feeling of being in the nature for the user.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DarianDesign
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
Cite: "Fardis Villa / DarianDesign" 04 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901079/fardis-villa-dariandesign/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream