BAAN RORB / Integrated Field

Text description provided by the architects. BAAN RORB (or ‘บ้านรอบ’ in Thai which literally means ‘Around / Surround / Cycle / Round HOUSE) is a residence for a Thai- Chinese family consisting of the retiring parents and 2 family members. The initial idea from the family is to have a simple and serene space to enjoy the garden and space that will create more chances for family member to interact to each others.

Despite almost 3,200 sq.m. land size, it seems the environment surrounding the site give quite limited option in the setting alternatives since half of the surrounding are 6 storey buildings in the north and west with more than 100 rooms facing toward the site. Therefore, the main issue is to give privacy and to prevent the surrounding that would create the disturbance for family members, and at the same time increase the interaction possibilities between family members.

With such conditions of the site and the main objective of the project, IF proposed the idea to set the house to the furthest end of the site and use all the necessary solids of all service areas such as kitchen, maid’s room and toilet to prevent all the surrounding building from seeing the family activities inside. The main circulation that runs around the internal courtyard from ground to the second floor is the main feature that give the family member a better chance to see each other and grow their relationship while appreciate the natural court.

All shared functions such as Chinese spirit house, ancestor room, living and dining space are on the ground floor and can see each other from each area. The second level consists of family room and bedrooms with internal skylight to receive enough natural light and ventilation.

The mood and tone of house based on the warm tone with color with and woods, except the main feature which is the main circulation that is constructed by steel structure which looks light and distinctive. Those structures come with opening folding windows to give full ventilation when needed.

Naturally, the wind would come from the south most of the year and the same as the sun that would come along in the steep angle. Therefore, the opening in the main entrance that have a covered terrace to enjoy the front yard allows the ventilation throughout the house most of the day but on the second floor would require a help from the trees as the first screening layer and the insulated glass as the second layer to protect the house form the sun.

The design of BAAN RORB is an attempt to understand and ‘inner and outer’ round of the house and develop space that give the serenity, relaxing and the continuity of family members relationship ‘around’ the internal court.