  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Erdy McHenry
  6. 2012
  Rutgers University / Erdy McHenry

  • 17:00 - 4 September, 2018
Rutgers University / Erdy McHenry
Rutgers University / Erdy McHenry, Courtesy of Erdy McHenry
Courtesy of Erdy McHenry

  • Architects

    Erdy McHenry

  • Location

    330 Cooper St, Camden, NJ 08102, United States

  • Area

    161653.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2012
      Courtesy of Erdy McHenry
      Courtesy of Erdy McHenry
      Courtesy of Erdy McHenry
      Text description provided by the architects. 330 Cooper Street at Rutgers University-Camden was designed with the intention of boosting on-campus enrollment and revitalizing the city’s downtown. The 12-story building was the first new student housing in Camden in more than two decades and was designed to house 350 students and includes 7,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level. This housing and retail complex brings new energy to the urban campus and creates critical mass intended to expand to surrounding downtown Camden, encouraging future development.

      Courtesy of Erdy McHenry
      In the mid-1800s, Cooper Street was one of Camden’s most prestigious thoroughfares, lined with beautiful mansions, estates, and gardens. By the late 20th century, its aspect had changed from quiet residential to predominantly institutional and commercial uses which, until recently, was dominated by vacant homes and crumbling factories.

      Level 2 Plan
      Level 2 Plan

      The project was developed to reflect upon this historical nature of the surrounding area. 330 Cooper Street is creating graduate student housing and adopts a stark industrial form to serve as a backdrop to a more intimately scaled streetscape with ground floor retail and residential loft units above, consistent with the 19th-century use patterns.

      Courtesy of Erdy McHenry
      Courtesy of Erdy McHenry
      Courtesy of Erdy McHenry
      The retail space, defining the building at street level, re-establishes a language of the community, greeting pedestrians and residents alike. An energy efficient envelope design, coupled with a second floor green-roof terrace, make the design a sustainable addition to the city. Through innovative building practices, coalesced with a distinct neighborhood vernacular, the project takes part in revitalizing Camden’s community while creating a distinct college environment.

      Courtesy of Erdy McHenry
      Erdy McHenry
      Erdy McHenry
      Office

      Products:

      Wood Concrete Brick

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Other facilities United States
      Cite: "Rutgers University / Erdy McHenry" 04 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901074/rutgers-university-erdy-mchenry/> ISSN 0719-8884

