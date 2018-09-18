The Górny Taras Multi-Family Residential Building / Neostudio Architekci

-
Architects
-
LocationDymka 190, 60-101 Poznań, Poland
-
PartnersBartosz Jarosz, Pawel Świerkowski
-
Project TeamBartosz Wojciechowski, Weronika Kurdziałek, Adrianna Fiącek, Tomasz Sołtysiak
-
Area2430.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Structural EngineerBudekspert
-
ClientIngenium
-
Design2016
-
Realisation2016-2018
-
Site area2275 m2
-
Building area388 m2
-
Usable area1850 m2
-
Volume6110 m3
Text description provided by the architects. The structure was designed as a freestanding, five-story multifamily residential building, supplementing the buildings along the main street of the city. Architects' goal was to create a project with a different approach to the aesthetics of buildings commonly constructed throughout the city.
The Client's wish of providing maximum surface of balconies was achieved by surrounding core of the structure with terraces wrapping around the entire building.
White balconies were chosen to contrast with the dark core of the building. Railings of balconies are open to allow as much natural light as possible into the building's living areas.