The Górny Taras Multi-Family Residential Building / Neostudio Architekci

Architects Neostudio Architekci

Location Dymka 190, 60-101 Poznań, Poland

Partners Bartosz Jarosz, Pawel Świerkowski

Project Team Bartosz Wojciechowski, Weronika Kurdziałek, Adrianna Fiącek, Tomasz Sołtysiak

Area 2430.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Structural Engineer Budekspert

Client Ingenium

Design 2016

Realisation 2016-2018

Site area 2275 m2

Building area 388 m2

Usable area 1850 m2

Volume 6110 m3 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The structure was designed as a freestanding, five-story multifamily residential building, supplementing the buildings along the main street of the city. Architects' goal was to create a project with a different approach to the aesthetics of buildings commonly constructed throughout the city.

The Client's wish of providing maximum surface of balconies was achieved by surrounding core of the structure with terraces wrapping around the entire building.

White balconies were chosen to contrast with the dark core of the building. Railings of balconies are open to allow as much natural light as possible into the building's living areas.