  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Poland
  5. Neostudio Architekci
  6. 2018
  7. The Górny Taras Multi-Family Residential Building / Neostudio Architekci

The Górny Taras Multi-Family Residential Building / Neostudio Architekci

  • 05:00 - 18 September, 2018
The Górny Taras Multi-Family Residential Building / Neostudio Architekci
The Górny Taras Multi-Family Residential Building / Neostudio Architekci, Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci
Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci

Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci + 18

  • Architects

    Neostudio Architekci

  • Location

    Dymka 190, 60-101 Poznań, Poland

  • Partners

    Bartosz Jarosz, Pawel Świerkowski

  • Project Team

    Bartosz Wojciechowski, Weronika Kurdziałek, Adrianna Fiącek, Tomasz Sołtysiak

  • Area

    2430.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

      • Structural Engineer

        Budekspert

      • Client

        Ingenium

      • Design

        2016

      • Realisation

        2016-2018

      • Site area

        2275 m2

      • Building area

        388 m2

      • Usable area

        1850 m2

      • Volume

        6110 m3
        • More Specs Less Specs
      Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci
      Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci

      Text description provided by the architects. The structure was designed as a freestanding, five-story multifamily residential building, supplementing the buildings along the main street of the city. Architects' goal was to create a project with a different approach to the aesthetics of buildings commonly constructed throughout the city.

      Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci
      Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci

      The Client's wish of providing maximum surface of balconies was achieved by surrounding core of the structure with terraces wrapping around the entire building.

      Ground floor plan
      Ground floor plan
      Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci
      Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci
      Section
      Section

      White balconies were chosen to contrast with the dark core of the building. Railings of balconies are open to allow as much natural light as possible into the building's living areas.

      Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci
      Courtesy of Neostudio Architekci

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      About this office
      Neostudio Architekci
      Office

      Products:

      Glass Steel Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Poland
      Cite: "The Górny Taras Multi-Family Residential Building / Neostudio Architekci" 18 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901073/the-gorny-taras-multi-family-residential-building-neostudio-architekci/> ISSN 0719-8884

