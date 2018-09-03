World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Portugal
  5. Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  Restaurant das Lapas / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos

Restaurant das Lapas / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos

  05:00 - 3 September, 2018
Restaurant das Lapas / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
© Juan Rodriguez
© Juan Rodriguez

© Juan Rodriguez

  • Collaborators

    Rita Breda, Ilaria Gianola, Maria Abreu, Marcos Moreira

  • Foundations and Structures

    Omega

  • Hydraulic installations

    Omega

  • Special Technical Installations

    Omegaflow

  • Electrical Installations

    Omega/ Geberit Produção
© Juan Rodriguez
© Juan Rodriguez

Text description provided by the architects. The site was outlined by a pre-existing house, with a terrace quite tipical from the region, located at the upper part of the terrain, which has a singular topography, accentuated by slopes and terraces defined by stone walls.

Esquisso. Image Cortesia de Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
Esquisso. Image Cortesia de Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
Esquissos. Image Cortesia de Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
Esquissos. Image Cortesia de Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos

The architectonic requalification of the restaurant, is marked by a clear distinction between the pre-existing building, which corresponds to the rehabilitation, and the new building that would constitute an extention.
Although both buildings stand upon the terrain terraces, the refered diferention between them is accentuated by its orientation and window openings, forming an “L” shape that opens to the view, and defines a plasent exterior area. Both these volumes recive the restaurant with the entrance at the upper level of the terrain at the same height as the main street, Rua das Lapas.

© Juan Rodriguez
© Juan Rodriguez

The new volume, materialized in a modelar wood structure, takes as a reference the pre-existng stone building, and they connect in a way that creates two paths, a private and a public.

© Juan Rodriguez
© Juan Rodriguez
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Juan Rodriguez
© Juan Rodriguez

As the user moves away from the construction, the wooden structure gets more emphasys on the terrain, and it stands supported by wooden pillars through the slopes, creating a suspended part, covering a platform below more related with the terrain, creating an area more quiet and shaded.

© Juan Rodriguez
© Juan Rodriguez

About this office
Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment Portugal
Cite: "Restaurant das Lapas / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos" [Restaurante das Lapas / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos] 03 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901072/restaurant-das-lapas-correia-ragazzi-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

