World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Germany
  5. heneghan peng architects
  6. 2017
  7. Museum Tonofenfabrik Lahr / Heneghan Peng Architects

Museum Tonofenfabrik Lahr / Heneghan Peng Architects

  • 03:00 - 3 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Museum Tonofenfabrik Lahr / Heneghan Peng Architects
Save this picture!
© Ute Zscharnt
© Ute Zscharnt

© Thomas Bruns © Thomas Bruns © Thomas Bruns © Thomas Bruns + 29

  • Site Supervision

    Justies Rünzi Architekten

  • Exhibition Designer

    Museo Consult | Studio Kernland

  • Structures

    Göppert Ingenieure

  • Building Services

    VerTec Gmbh

  • Fire

    Ingenieurbüro Bartel

  • Landscape

    AG Freiraum
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Museum Tonofenfabrik Lahr / Heneghan Peng Architects, © Thomas Bruns
© Thomas Bruns

Text description provided by the architects. The former Tonofenfabrik (Clay Oven Factory) is situated in the historic centre of Lahr in Germany, close to the remains of the medieval castle ‘Storchenturm’ and the medieval town wall. In danger of complete deterioration, the listed building has been reinvented as a City Museum utilizing this strategic urban location to create a destination for tourists and residents alike involving them with the history and heritage of Lahr in a way the old museum in the city’s park was never able to. The old industrial brick building was not only transformed into a modern museum, but the somewhat incomplete ‘L’ shaped volume has been completed by a new stair tower forming a coherent ensemble of old and new.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The new stair tower clad in red concrete does not only create a new seamless loop through the exhibition but together with the existing building and its chimney transforms the ensemble into a highly recognisable, almost iconic presence in the urban space that quickly has become an integral part of the city’s identity

Save this picture!
© Thomas Bruns
© Thomas Bruns

In addition to the presentation of the multi-layered history of Lahr and its inhabitants within the building, the redevelopment of the public space surrounding the museum completes the urban ensemble, finally allowing important historic layers and structures in the centre of Lahr to become legible once more.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The design for the building opens the historic gate at the street corner to create a welcoming entrance while expanding the ground floor outwards into the urban plaza, utilizing two newly created openings in the northern façade. This permeable interface between city and building establishes an important destination within the city that is not only a museum but a highly frequented place for local encounter and events.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Bruns
© Thomas Bruns

To continue this strong connection between the interior and the public realm, the ground floor houses mainly public space such as the foyer, café and small museum shop. In addition, parts of the permanent exhibition are on display in this non-ticketed area, acting as an appetizer to invite people in and so that the history of the city moves even further into the public eye. The stair tower takes a major role in establishing a clear and intuitive circulation that guides the visitor through the exhibition and which is being articulated to the outside in the formal manifestation of the red concrete façade.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Bruns
© Thomas Bruns

Within the museum, two opposite approaches characterise the design: The exhibition areas in the historic industrial building have been restored subtly and restrain to preserve a maximum of the existing fabric and its character. The focus lies on the display of the colourful variety of the artefacts in the exhibition itself, designed by MuseoConsult and Studio Kernland.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Bruns
© Thomas Bruns
Save this picture!
© Thomas Bruns
© Thomas Bruns

With its sinuous combination of pigmented concrete and the sharp metallic geometry of the balustrades and ceilings, the new circulation space continuous the formal language of its outside appearance and creates a spatial experience in contrast to the bright white rooms of the exhibition – a place intentionally designed as a resting point of reduced sensory experience in between the density of the exhibition.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Bruns
© Thomas Bruns

Jan Merk, the president of the Association of the Museums of Baden Württemberg, has highlighted the significance of the building in the museum landscape of the federal state dominated by community-run institutions. He described the project as a highly successful combination of the Traditional and the Modern that fulfils the mission of a museum to collect, preserve and communicate, but furthermore acts as a repository of knowledge, entertainment machine and platform for participation.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
heneghan peng architects
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Germany
Cite: "Museum Tonofenfabrik Lahr / Heneghan Peng Architects" 03 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901070/museum-tonofenfabrik-lahr-heneghan-peng-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »