  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. SmithGroup
  6. 2012
  Oakland University Human Health Building / SmithGroupJJR

Oakland University Human Health Building / SmithGroupJJR

  • 21:00 - 30 August, 2018
Oakland University Human Health Building / SmithGroupJJR
Oakland University Human Health Building / SmithGroupJJR, © Prakash Patel
© Prakash Patel

© Prakash Patel © Prakash Patel © Prakash Patel © Jeff Amram + 18

  • Architects

    SmithGroup

  • Location

    Rochester, MI, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Paul Urbanek, FAIA, NCARB ; Andrew Arnesen, AIA; Andrew Mannion, OAA ; Meredith McLellan, AIA ; Jeremy Zaluski ; Constantine Lekas, PLA; Lori James, IIDA, NCIDQ

  • SmithGroup

    Engineering, Lab planning, Interior Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Lighting Design, Programming, and Environmental Science services

  • Area

    160260.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Prakash Patel, Jeff Amram, Jason Robinson, Justin Maconochie

  • Audio-Visual Consultants

    Convergent Technologies

  • Cost Engineering

    Kirk Value Partners

  • Commissioning

    LL Catey Engineering

  • Geothermal

    Strategic Energy Solutions, Inc

  • Site Clearing @ Geothermal Field

    Blaze Contracting

  • Geothermal Field

    Frank Rewold and Son

  • Earthwork and Utilities

    Site Development

  • Fire Protection

    Shambaugh & Sons

  • Plumbing & Piping

    Macomb Mechanical

  • HVAC

    Applegate Inc.

  • Site Lighting @ Geothermal Field

    Gillis Electric

  • Electrical

    LaBelle

  • Testing and Air Balancing

    Enviro-Aire

  • Low Voltage and Technology

    Center Line Technology
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jeff Amram
© Jeff Amram

Text description provided by the architects. The 5-story Human Health Building at Oakland University houses the School of Health Sciences and the School of Nursing. The building is located on the northwest corner of Oakland University’s 1,441-acre campus and is the first building constructed as part of the proposed Oakland University Health Quadrant. The primary function of this building is to educate future healthcare providers and promote patient-centered care delivered by the healthcare profession. The design of the Human Health Building anticipates further collaboration between disciplines and provides state of the art simulation lab space, team-based instructional labs, interactive classrooms and informal collaborative spaces.

Elevation 03
Elevation 03
Elevation 02
Elevation 02

The Human Health Building features a variety of learning spaces including physical therapy clinics, clinical laboratories, distance learning, a public clinic, classrooms, seminar rooms, and faculty and administration space. The facility includes amenities and technologies which replicate those found in hospitals and community health centers.

© Jeff Amram
© Jeff Amram

The design of the building employs stacked double-bar shaped planning modules on the 4th and 5th floors containing classrooms and laboratories. These east/west program bars are designed 40’ and 30’ wide respectively as column free space, intended to provide for long term flexibility as programs are modified and need changes.

© Prakash Patel
© Prakash Patel

Outside, the plan is ordered in an east/west direction to take advantage of the solar orientation and the sloping hillside. A grand porch created by the overhang of the upper floors protects faculty offices from the solar heat gain of a southern exposure. Exterior offices are outfitted with vertical sunshades and fritted glass to reduce glare. Inside the building, an elongated floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows allows for abundant access to natural light and views of outdoor spaces.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Third floor plan
Third floor plan
Fourth floor plan
Fourth floor plan

Central to the program bars and the idea of community are the Student Living Rooms. Located on the fourth level these two-story spaces are centralized living rooms designed to promote a social attitude. Clerestory daylighting and a plethora of materials and textures create a place for relaxing between classes and encourage students of both programs to mingle.

© Prakash Patel
© Prakash Patel

Oakland University was committed to providing a facility on campus to showcase both human and environmental wellness. The building’s placement respects the natural site surroundings including a landmark oak tree, which is a focal point for the health campus. The southern façade bends around the tree, paying homage to its prominence on campus.

© Prakash Patel
© Prakash Patel

A natural terracotta facade clads the student spaces on the upper floors and floats above a mid-tone gray brick base separated by a glass curtain wall. The clay materials recognize the original brick campus but are used in a refreshingly new manor.

© Jason Robinson
© Jason Robinson

The rich multi-toned terracotta rainscreen has a visual softness of a shingle style home. This notion of creating a “soft” building was derived by the two schools’ programs that prepare professionals for the physical care of patients.
This project is LEED Platinum certified, the first building on a Michigan university campus to do so. This facility includes state-of-the-art systems which are designed to save 35% in energy costs annually.

Cite: "Oakland University Human Health Building / SmithGroupJJR" 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901069/oakland-university-human-health-building-smithgroupjjr/> ISSN 0719-8884

