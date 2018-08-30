Oakland University Human Health Building / SmithGroupJJR

+ 18

Audio-Visual Consultants Convergent Technologies

Cost Engineering Kirk Value Partners

Commissioning LL Catey Engineering

Geothermal Strategic Energy Solutions, Inc

Site Clearing @ Geothermal Field Blaze Contracting

Geothermal Field Frank Rewold and Son

Earthwork and Utilities Site Development

Fire Protection Shambaugh & Sons

Plumbing & Piping Macomb Mechanical

HVAC Applegate Inc.

Site Lighting @ Geothermal Field Gillis Electric

Electrical LaBelle

Testing and Air Balancing Enviro-Aire

Low Voltage and Technology Center Line Technology More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The 5-story Human Health Building at Oakland University houses the School of Health Sciences and the School of Nursing. The building is located on the northwest corner of Oakland University’s 1,441-acre campus and is the first building constructed as part of the proposed Oakland University Health Quadrant. The primary function of this building is to educate future healthcare providers and promote patient-centered care delivered by the healthcare profession. The design of the Human Health Building anticipates further collaboration between disciplines and provides state of the art simulation lab space, team-based instructional labs, interactive classrooms and informal collaborative spaces.

The Human Health Building features a variety of learning spaces including physical therapy clinics, clinical laboratories, distance learning, a public clinic, classrooms, seminar rooms, and faculty and administration space. The facility includes amenities and technologies which replicate those found in hospitals and community health centers.

The design of the building employs stacked double-bar shaped planning modules on the 4th and 5th floors containing classrooms and laboratories. These east/west program bars are designed 40’ and 30’ wide respectively as column free space, intended to provide for long term flexibility as programs are modified and need changes.

Outside, the plan is ordered in an east/west direction to take advantage of the solar orientation and the sloping hillside. A grand porch created by the overhang of the upper floors protects faculty offices from the solar heat gain of a southern exposure. Exterior offices are outfitted with vertical sunshades and fritted glass to reduce glare. Inside the building, an elongated floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows allows for abundant access to natural light and views of outdoor spaces.

Central to the program bars and the idea of community are the Student Living Rooms. Located on the fourth level these two-story spaces are centralized living rooms designed to promote a social attitude. Clerestory daylighting and a plethora of materials and textures create a place for relaxing between classes and encourage students of both programs to mingle.

Oakland University was committed to providing a facility on campus to showcase both human and environmental wellness. The building’s placement respects the natural site surroundings including a landmark oak tree, which is a focal point for the health campus. The southern façade bends around the tree, paying homage to its prominence on campus.

A natural terracotta facade clads the student spaces on the upper floors and floats above a mid-tone gray brick base separated by a glass curtain wall. The clay materials recognize the original brick campus but are used in a refreshingly new manor.

The rich multi-toned terracotta rainscreen has a visual softness of a shingle style home. This notion of creating a “soft” building was derived by the two schools’ programs that prepare professionals for the physical care of patients.

This project is LEED Platinum certified, the first building on a Michigan university campus to do so. This facility includes state-of-the-art systems which are designed to save 35% in energy costs annually.