All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Colombia
  5. taller de arquitectura de bogotá
  6. 2016
  7. San José Preschool / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

San José Preschool / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

  • 09:00 - 4 September, 2018
San José Preschool / taller de arquitectura de bogotá
San José Preschool / taller de arquitectura de bogotá, © Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

© Rodrigo Dávila

  • Architect

    taller de arquitectura de bogotá

  • Location

    Cajicá, Cundinamarca, Colombia

  • Architects authors of the work

    Taller de Arquitectura de Bogotá, Arquitectos Daniel Bonilla y Marcela Albornoz

  • Design Team

    Francisco Ospina, Andrés Gutierrez, Andrea Mozzato, Cindy Jiménez

  • Area

    1287.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographer

    Rodrigo Dávila

  • Construction

    PRV Asociados – Humberto Rocha, Laura Pinto

  • Audit

    Grupo DVDL-David Vergara, Andrés Pastrán

  • Structural Calculation

    San Miguel Olejua Ingenieros Civiles Ltda
    More Specs Less Specs
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

Text description provided by the architects. The project was formulated as a series of isolated volumes, a village of knowledge that takes the organic character of the natural context of the place and the “small scale” of its users, (children between the ages of 4 to 6). 

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

The units are articulated through a covered circulation that forms a patio or an “amorphous cloister” with abundant landscaping.

Elevation 03
Elevation 03
Plan
Plan
Elevation 02
Elevation 02

This kind of configuration allows a flexible development, forming “partial finite units”, regardless of the size or cut-off point that is made, according to the stage in which the project is developed over time. 

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

The result configures an ambiguous and unconfused space that doesn’t make evident of the absences of the volumes.

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

Regarding the building´s materiality, the rustic concrete used in the existing Administration Building of the school. A material with textured monochrome finishing that with a play of light and shadows emphasizes its variations according to the position of each classroom module.

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

This is a sober learning space that seeks tranquillity as a learning tool for the society. A society overwhelmed by baroque spaces, an abundance of objects, information and congestion.

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

taller de arquitectura de bogotá
Glass Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Colombia
Cite: "San José Preschool / taller de arquitectura de bogotá" [Preescolar San José / Taller de arquitectura de Bogotá] 04 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901054/san-jose-preschool-taller-de-arquitectura-de-bogota/> ISSN 0719-8884

