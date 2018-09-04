San José Preschool / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

+ 15

Architect taller de arquitectura de bogotá

Location Cajicá, Cundinamarca, Colombia

Architects authors of the work Taller de Arquitectura de Bogotá, Arquitectos Daniel Bonilla y Marcela Albornoz

Design Team Francisco Ospina, Andrés Gutierrez, Andrea Mozzato, Cindy Jiménez

Area 1287.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographer Rodrigo Dávila

Construction PRV Asociados – Humberto Rocha, Laura Pinto

Audit Grupo DVDL-David Vergara, Andrés Pastrán

Structural Calculation San Miguel Olejua Ingenieros Civiles Ltda More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project was formulated as a series of isolated volumes, a village of knowledge that takes the organic character of the natural context of the place and the “small scale” of its users, (children between the ages of 4 to 6).

The units are articulated through a covered circulation that forms a patio or an “amorphous cloister” with abundant landscaping.

This kind of configuration allows a flexible development, forming “partial finite units”, regardless of the size or cut-off point that is made, according to the stage in which the project is developed over time.

The result configures an ambiguous and unconfused space that doesn’t make evident of the absences of the volumes.

Regarding the building´s materiality, the rustic concrete used in the existing Administration Building of the school. A material with textured monochrome finishing that with a play of light and shadows emphasizes its variations according to the position of each classroom module.

This is a sober learning space that seeks tranquillity as a learning tool for the society. A society overwhelmed by baroque spaces, an abundance of objects, information and congestion.