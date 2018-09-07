KTH Educational Building / Christensen & Co. Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationBrinellvägen 26-28, SE-100 44 Stockholm, Sweden
-
Lead ArchitectsMichael Christensen
-
Area3600.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
KTH Educational Building – A learning experience
The new multi-functional educational centre for the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm is a learning environment for educating building designers and constructional engineers. The building is also accessible to the entire KTH Campus and is a flexible learning laboratory. The spiralling layout of the spatialities of the building is like a textbook in practice, where easily readable constructions and installations can be used for teaching purposes.
The design derives from discussions, study trips and a programming phase outlining the ambitions. The numerous spatialities create a diverse building with large, bright, small, quiet, transparent, loud, sloping, underground, light and dark spaces. The façade is respectfully in keeping with KTH’s almost 100-year-old tradition of using brick, while the beaver tail brick is also a contemporary energy-efficient twist, which conveys the past into the future.