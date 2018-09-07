World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Sweden
  5. Christensen & Co. Architects
  6. 2017
  7. KTH Educational Building / Christensen & Co. Architects

KTH Educational Building / Christensen & Co. Architects

  • 03:00 - 7 September, 2018
KTH Educational Building / Christensen & Co. Architects
KTH Educational Building / Christensen & Co. Architects, © Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

© Mikael Olsson

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

KTH Educational Building – A learning experience
The new multi-functional educational centre for the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm is a learning environment for educating building designers and constructional engineers. The building is also accessible to the entire KTH Campus and is a flexible learning laboratory. The spiralling layout of the spatialities of the building is like a textbook in practice, where easily readable constructions and installations can be used for teaching purposes.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Sections
Sections
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The design derives from discussions, study trips and a programming phase outlining the ambitions. The numerous spatialities create a diverse building with large, bright, small, quiet, transparent, loud, sloping, underground, light and dark spaces. The façade is respectfully in keeping with KTH’s almost 100-year-old tradition of using brick, while the beaver tail brick is also a contemporary energy-efficient twist, which conveys the past into the future.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Christensen & Co. Architects
Glass Concrete Brick

Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Sweden
Cite: "KTH Educational Building / Christensen & Co. Architects" 07 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901046/kth-educational-building-christensen-and-co-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

