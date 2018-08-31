World
i

i

i

i

i

  House of Courtyards / BLOCO Arquitetos

House of Courtyards / BLOCO Arquitetos

  • 05:00 - 31 August, 2018
  • Translated by Pedro Vada
House of Courtyards / BLOCO Arquitetos
© Haruo Mikami
  • Architects

    BLOCO Arquitetos

  • Location

    Brasília, Brazil

  • Author

    Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco

  • Area

    950.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Haruo Mikami

  • Collaboration

    Victor Machado, Marina Lira, Tatiana Lopes

  • Construction

    Construtora Tecna

  • Structure

    Centra Engenharia

  • Installation

    Grid Engenharia

  • Landscape Design

    Mariana Siqueira, Sérgio Borges e Jardins do cerrado

  • Automation

    Studio Automação

  • Lighting

    Dessine, Lumini
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Haruo Mikami
Text description provided by the architects. The House of Courtyards is located in almost flat ground, inside a lot without pre-existent vegetation. Its main openings are directed towards the north, from where it is possible to see parts of the Brasília’s city center. The orientation of the facades demanded the use of indented windows that create short eaves for solar protection.

© Haruo Mikami
The project was designed using an orthogonal grid of 3,65x3,65 meters, placed diagonally in relation to the lot. The extensive program was distributed over two floors. Although all the functions of the program are clearly separated, the volumetric composition aims to disguise any hierarchy. 

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
The intention was to disperse the built volume following only the criteria of desired views, privacy and solar orientation for each room.

© Haruo Mikami
This strategy also increased the area of the facades that are connected to the exteriors, both directly or through inner “courtyards”. The landscape design makes use of the "cerrado" vegetation (Brazilian savannah) that is typical in this part of Brazil. 

© Haruo Mikami
The green roofs over the ground floor are accessible through the bedrooms. The sightseeing terrace on the top of the second floor is accessed through a roofless stone-clad stair.

© Haruo Mikami
BLOCO Arquitetos
Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "House of Courtyards / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Casa das Praças / BLOCO Arquitetos] 31 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901032/house-of-courtyards-bloco-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

