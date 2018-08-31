House of Courtyards / BLOCO Arquitetos

+ 37

Architects BLOCO Arquitetos

Location Brasília, Brazil

Author Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco

Area 950.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Haruo Mikami

Collaboration Victor Machado, Marina Lira, Tatiana Lopes

Construction Construtora Tecna

Structure Centra Engenharia

Installation Grid Engenharia

Landscape Design Mariana Siqueira, Sérgio Borges e Jardins do cerrado

Automation Studio Automação

Lighting Dessine, Lumini More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Courtyards is located in almost flat ground, inside a lot without pre-existent vegetation. Its main openings are directed towards the north, from where it is possible to see parts of the Brasília’s city center. The orientation of the facades demanded the use of indented windows that create short eaves for solar protection.

The project was designed using an orthogonal grid of 3,65x3,65 meters, placed diagonally in relation to the lot. The extensive program was distributed over two floors. Although all the functions of the program are clearly separated, the volumetric composition aims to disguise any hierarchy.

The intention was to disperse the built volume following only the criteria of desired views, privacy and solar orientation for each room.

This strategy also increased the area of the facades that are connected to the exteriors, both directly or through inner “courtyards”. The landscape design makes use of the "cerrado" vegetation (Brazilian savannah) that is typical in this part of Brazil.

The green roofs over the ground floor are accessible through the bedrooms. The sightseeing terrace on the top of the second floor is accessed through a roofless stone-clad stair.