World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Music Venue
  4. The Netherlands
  5. van Dongen-Koschuch
  6. 2018
  7. Musis Sacrum / van Dongen-Koschuch

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Musis Sacrum / van Dongen-Koschuch

  • 01:00 - 30 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Musis Sacrum / van Dongen-Koschuch
Save this picture!
Musis Sacrum / van Dongen-Koschuch, © Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

© Bart van Hoek © Bart van Hoek © Bart van Hoek © Bart van Hoek + 50

  • Architects

    van Dongen-Koschuch

  • Location

    Velperbinnensingel 15, 6811 BP Arnhem, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Frits van Dongen, Patrick Koschuch

  • Design Team

    Ralph van Mameren (projectleader), Elisabetta Bono, Rui Duarte, Hesh Fekry, Maikel Super, Casper de Heer, Daan Vulkers, Klaas Sluijs, Olga Moreno

  • Area

    5950.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Bart van Hoek

  • Contractor

    Mertens Bouwbedrijf bv, Weert & Homij, Groningen

  • Theatre Advisor

    Theateradvies bv, Amsterdam

  • Building Physics & Acoustics

    Peutz bv, Zoetermeer

  • Installations Advisor

    Nelissen Ingenieursbureau bv, Eindhoven

  • Structural Engineer

    Aronsohn / VandeLaar

  • Client

    Gemeente Arnhem, Musis & Stadstheater Arnhem

  • Budget

    13.6M
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

Text description provided by the architects. Since 1847 the concert halls of Musis Sacrum and its surroundings had taken on a range of different forms and positions in the park that reflected the short time needs of its operators, city officials, and residents. The project consists of a renovation of the existing monument and a new extension with a long-term planning in mind. The extension features a large concert hall and supportive functions.

Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

The design draws its origin to the core of the institution that defines Musis Sacrum: to perform and listen to music in excellent acoustical conditions within an attractive green context. The inspiration of the design reflects clearly the character of the Park, the Musis Sacrum Institute and the identity of the Gelders Philharmonic Orchestra and its concert hall.

Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek
Save this picture!
West Elevation and Sections
West Elevation and Sections
Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

No concessions are made regarding multi-functionality and acoustics, enabling the Musis Sacrum institute to be a home for all kinds of shows and events, ranging from symphony concerts to pop gigs and everything in between. The extension is designed as an inviting and transparent pavilion respectfully complementing the historic building in its beautiful surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek
Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

The new large concert hall features a large glass window behind its stage that opens up to the park and acts as a botanical backdrop. The unique quality consists of the fact that this huge window can also be opened for outdoor performances. Unlike its existing extension, the new multi-purpose hall is positioned as a separate volume in the park, ensuring that our design gives the Musis Sacrum both the stage and space it deserves. 

Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
van Dongen-Koschuch
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance Music Venue Refurbishment Restoration Extension The Netherlands
Cite: "Musis Sacrum / van Dongen-Koschuch" 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901011/musis-sacrum-van-dongen-koschuch/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »