  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 22 of the World’s Greatest Architecture Projects Selected by Time Magazine

22 of the World’s Greatest Architecture Projects Selected by Time Magazine

22 of the World's Greatest Architecture Projects Selected by Time Magazine
22 of the World’s Greatest Architecture Projects Selected by Time Magazine, Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan

Time Magazine’s list of the World’s Greatest Places 2018 celebrates 100 destinations to visit, stay, eat, and drink from around the world. Chosen by Time’s global team of editors and correspondents, the contenders have been evaluated on quality, originality, innovation, sustainability, and influence.

The list features many architectural delights young and old, designed by famous architects past and present. Ranging from a treehouse in Sweden to a soaring art museum in South Africa, the projects are united by their architectural excellence, worthy of exploration by both architects and the general public.

Below we have rounded up some architectural highlights of Time’s list which have previously made an appearance on ArchDaily. Each includes a short description from Time and a link to our previous coverage.

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan

Time says: Hailed as “Africa’s answer to the Tate Modern” when it opened last September, Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) is the world’s largest museum dedicated to contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora.

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Iwan Baan + 111

Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés

Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher
Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher

Time says: Originally designed by Mexican architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés and recently refreshed, the Viceroy Los Cabos resembles a series of stark white cubes that seem to float in blue reflecting pools. 

Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher + 111

Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA

Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro
Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Time says: The Teopanzolco Cultural Center’s triangular forms mirror nearby Aztec pyramids to create, said Broid, a place where “contemporary cultural life establishes an ongoing dialogue with our past.”

Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro + 111

Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron

Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan
Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan

Time says: As visually striking as the Herzog and de Meuron–designed concert hall is—a glass tower perched atop a giant brick warehouse, surrounded on three sides by water—it’s the acoustics that steal the show.

Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Maxim Schulz Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Maxim Schulz + 111

Experimentarium / CEBRA

Experimentarium / CEBRA. Image © Adam Mørk
Experimentarium / CEBRA. Image © Adam Mørk

Time says: A giant copper spiral staircase, designed to look like DNA, sets the tone for this science museum, which reopened in 2017 after an extensive renovation.

Experimentarium / CEBRA. Image © Adam Mørk Experimentarium / CEBRA. Image © Adam Mørk Experimentarium / CEBRA. Image © Adam Mørk Experimentarium / CEBRA. Image © Adam Mørk + 111

National Memorial for Peace and Justice / MASS Design Group

National Memorial for Peace and Justice / MASS Design Group. Image © Equal Justice Initiative / Human Pictures
National Memorial for Peace and Justice / MASS Design Group. Image © Equal Justice Initiative / Human Pictures

Time says: Most public memorials exalt history. Deep in the American South, a powerful space pays homage to its victims.

National Memorial for Peace and Justice / MASS Design Group. Image © Equal Justice Initiative / Human Pictures National Memorial for Peace and Justice / MASS Design Group. Image © Equal Justice Initiative / Human Pictures National Memorial for Peace and Justice / MASS Design Group. Image © Equal Justice Initiative / Human Pictures National Memorial for Peace and Justice / MASS Design Group. Image © Equal Justice Initiative / Human Pictures + 111

Löyly / Avanto Architects

Löyly / Avanto Architects . Image © kuvio.com
Löyly / Avanto Architects . Image © kuvio.com

Time says: The striking waterfront facility uses wind and solar power, as well as sustainably sourced timber; its draw is similarly au naturel. 

Löyly / Avanto Architects . Image © kuvio.com Löyly / Avanto Architects . Image © kuvio.com Löyly / Avanto Architects . Image © kuvio.com Löyly / Avanto Architects . Image © kuvio.com + 111

Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute

Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode
Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode

Time says: Anybody who laments the decline of the public library should look to Tianjin, China, where a gleaming new ziggurat has attracted more than 1.8 million visitors since it opened in October 2017.

Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode + 111

Tai Kwun, Centre for Heritage & Art / Herzog & de Meuron

Tai Kwun, Centre for Heritage & Art / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan
Tai Kwun, Centre for Heritage & Art / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan

Time says: Hong Kong’s largest-ever restoration project, which opened this summer, is a complex of 16 former police and judicial buildings—some of them 150 years old and all relics from Hong Kong’s days as a British crown colony.

Tai Kwun, Centre for Heritage & Art / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan Tai Kwun, Centre for Heritage & Art / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan Tai Kwun, Centre for Heritage & Art / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan Tai Kwun, Centre for Heritage & Art / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan + 111

King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture / Snøhetta

King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture / Snøhetta. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta
King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture / Snøhetta. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta

Time says: Its striking forms rise 295 ft. from the desert, but this is no mirage. The new King Abdulaziz Center, also known as Ithra, is a cultural hub that reflects the changes sweeping Saudi Arabia.

King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture / Snøhetta. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture / Snøhetta. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture / Snøhetta. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture / Snøhetta. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta + 111

SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV

SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode
SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode

Time says: Snaking above Seoul’s thoroughfares is Seoullo 7017 Skygarden, a new pedestrian walkway reborn from a former highway overpass, much in the vein of New York City’s High Line.

SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image © Ossip Van Duivenbode + 111

Design Society / Fumihiko Maki

Design Society / Fumihiko Maki. Image © Design Society
Design Society / Fumihiko Maki. Image © Design Society

Time says: A unique collaboration with the U.K.’s Victoria and Albert Museum that sees exhibitions on the power of design, including pieces from the V&A’s permanent collection, take center stage.

Design Society / Fumihiko Maki. Image © Design Society Design Society / Fumihiko Maki. Image © Design Society Design Society / Fumihiko Maki. Image © Design Society Design Society / Fumihiko Maki. Image © Design Society + 111

Lascaux IV / Snøhetta + Duncan Lewis Scape Architecture

Lascaux IV / Snøhetta + Duncan Lewis Scape Architecture. Image © Boegly + Grazia photographers
Lascaux IV / Snøhetta + Duncan Lewis Scape Architecture. Image © Boegly + Grazia photographers

Time says: The Snohetta-designed complex features some 600 prehistoric paintings and 1,000 engravings, all painstakingly re-created by a team of two dozen artists working from physical castings and advanced 3-D digital scans or the original artwork.

Lascaux IV / Snøhetta + Duncan Lewis Scape Architecture. Image © Boegly + Grazia photographers Lascaux IV / Snøhetta + Duncan Lewis Scape Architecture. Image © Boegly + Grazia photographers Lascaux IV / Snøhetta + Duncan Lewis Scape Architecture. Image © Boegly + Grazia photographers Lascaux IV / Snøhetta + Duncan Lewis Scape Architecture. Image © Boegly + Grazia photographers + 111

Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel . Image © Mohamed Somji
Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel . Image © Mohamed Somji

Time says: Its larger aim is as lofty as the $1 billion paid to the Paris original for the name and contents—namely, to turn Abu Dhabi into a cultural capital. It helps that the Monets and van Goghs are displayed in a Jean Nouvel–designed complex that is itself a work of art.

Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel . Image © Roland Halbe Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel . Image © Roland Halbe Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel . Image © Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel . Image © Fatima Al Shamsi + 111

New Artist Residency In Senegal / Toshiko Mori

New Artist Residency In Senegal / Toshiko Mori. Image © Iwan Baan
New Artist Residency In Senegal / Toshiko Mori. Image © Iwan Baan

Time says: There are few Senegalese towns more remote than Sinthian, which is more than seven hours from the nearest major airport in Dakar. And yet, it has recently emerged as a vibrant cultural center, luring artists, musicians and filmmakers from around the world.

New Artist Residency In Senegal / Toshiko Mori. Image © Iwan Baan New Artist Residency In Senegal / Toshiko Mori. Image © Iwan Baan New Artist Residency In Senegal / Toshiko Mori. Image © Iwan Baan New Artist Residency In Senegal / Toshiko Mori. Image © Iwan Baan + 111

The Murray Hotel / Foster + Partners

The Murray Hotel / Foster + Partners . Image © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners
The Murray Hotel / Foster + Partners . Image © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

Time says: In a landmark 1960s former government office building, architects Foster + Partners have transformed corporate asceticism into first-class comfort.

The Murray Hotel / Foster + Partners . Image © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners The Murray Hotel / Foster + Partners . Image © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners The Murray Hotel / Foster + Partners . Image © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners The Murray Hotel / Foster + Partners . Image © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners + 111

Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects

Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Ivan Dupont
Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Ivan Dupont

Time says: Designed by the late Zaha Hadid, Morpheus is the world’s first free-form exoskeleton-bound high-rise: a grid of steel envelops 40 stories of glass with a fluidity inspired by Chinese jade carving. 

Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Virgile Simon Bertrand Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Virgile Simon Bertrand Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Virgile Simon Bertrand Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Virgile Simon Bertrand + 111

Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E.son Lindman
Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E.son Lindman

Time says: Tree houses aren’t generally synonymous with splendor. But the seven elevated cabins at Sweden’s Treehotel—located in a tiny village in the country’s Arctic region—could easily give the Swiss Family Robinson a run for its money.

Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E.son Lindman Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E.son Lindman Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E.son Lindman Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E.son Lindman + 111

Casa Vicens / Antonio Gaudí

Casa Vicens / Antonio Gaudí. Image © Eric Huang [Flickr CC]
Casa Vicens / Antonio Gaudí. Image © Eric Huang [Flickr CC]

Time says: Visitors can tour the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which has been restored to evoke its original splendor—including glazed ceramic facades, lush gardens and a rooftop beveled by colorful tiles. 

Casa Vicens / Antonio Gaudí. Image © Ian Gampon [Flickr CC] Casa Vicens / Antonio Gaudí. Image © Ian Gampon [Flickr CC] Casa Vicens / Antonio Gaudí. Image © Ian Gampon [Flickr CC] Casa Vicens / Antonio Gaudí. Image © Michela Simoncini [Flickr CC] + 111

Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan
Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

Time says: Huge public parks were a main feature of Soviet cities, central but also stately and formal—nothing like Zaryadye, Moscow’s first new large-scale public park in 50 years.

Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Maria Gonzalez Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Maria Gonzalez Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Maria Gonzalez Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Maria Gonzalez + 111

Tippet Rise Art Center

Beartooth Portal / Ensamble Studio at Tippet Rise Art Center. Image © Iwan Baan
Beartooth Portal / Ensamble Studio at Tippet Rise Art Center. Image © Iwan Baan

Time says: The 10,000-acre working sheep and cattle ranch is both thrumming with art—site-specific sculptures, a concert hall, an open-air performance venue—and humbling in the wide-open vistas and vastness of the landscape and sky. 

Inverted Portal / Ensamble Studio at Tippet Rise Art Center. Image © Andre Costantini Domo / Ensamble Studio at Tippet Rise Art Center. Image © Andre Costantini Olivier Barn / Alban Bassuet with Laura Viklund and Arup engineering at Tippet Rise Art Center. Image © Andre Costantini Inverted Portal / Ensamble Studio at Tippet Rise Art Center. Image © Andre Costantini + 111

Golden Bridge / TA Landscape Architecture

Golden Bridge / TA Landscape Architecture . Image via News Examiner
Golden Bridge / TA Landscape Architecture . Image via News Examiner

Time says: The two massive stony hands emerging from the mountains of central Vietnam may look mossy and cracked like ancient ruins, but don’t be fooled: they’re brand-new wire mesh and fiberglass supports for a striking footbridge that opened in June.

Golden Bridge / TA Landscape Architecture . Image via News Examiner Golden Bridge / TA Landscape Architecture . Image via News Examiner Golden Bridge / TA Landscape Architecture . Image via News Examiner Golden Bridge / TA Landscape Architecture . Image via News Examiner + 111

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "22 of the World's Greatest Architecture Projects Selected by Time Magazine" 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

