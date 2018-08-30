World
i

i

i

i

i

  Royal Birmingham Conservatoire / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

  05:00 - 30 August, 2018
Royal Birmingham Conservatoire / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Royal Birmingham Conservatoire / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, © Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

© Hufton+Crow

  • Contractor

    Galliford Try Plc

  • CDM

    Faithful + Gould

  • Cost Consultant

    Faithful + Gould

  • Structural, Civil Engineer

    WYG

  • Theatre Consultant

    Charcoalblue

  • Landscape Consultants

    Planit-IE Ltd

  • M&E Design

    Hoare Lea

  • Communication Design Consultant

    Thomas Matthews

  • Planning Consultant

    Brook Smith Planning

  • Catering Consultant

    Keith Winton Design

  • Client

    Birmingham City University

  • Construction Cost

    £42,500,000

  • BREEAM

    Very Good
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire’s new state-of-the-art home is the first purpose-built music college to be constructed in the UK since 1987 and is the only one in the country which has been specifically designed to cater for the demands of the digital age.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

It houses five performance venues: a public concert hall with the capacity of 500 seats and a full orchestra, a 150 seat recital hall, The Lab - a ‘black box’ experimental music space, a 100 seat organ studio and the Eastside Jazz Club as well as 70 practice rooms of various sizes.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
Sectional Perspective
Sectional Perspective
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

The new building is in the heart of the City's learning quarter, on the border between Birmingham and Aston. It will act as a cultural hub, contributing to the performing and visual arts within the city and region, as well as for students of the University.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

The combination of careful attention to purpose-built detail, together with an over-arching vision of artistic and educational ambition, has delivered a lasting monument to the cultural investment of the City and the University.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance Music Venue Educational Architecture United Kingdom
Cite: "Royal Birmingham Conservatoire / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios" 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901007/royal-birmingham-conservatoire-feilden-clegg-bradley-studios/> ISSN 0719-8884

