  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. China
  5. Li Fan Design Firm
  6. 2018
  Netease Yan Xuan Exhibition Hall / Li Fan Design Firm

  • 02:00 - 16 February, 2019
Netease Yan Xuan Exhibition Hall / Li Fan Design Firm
Netease Yan Xuan Exhibition Hall / Li Fan Design Firm, © Dongqiang Guo
© Dongqiang Guo

© Dongqiang Guo

  • Interiors Designers

    Li Fan Design Firm

  • Location

    Wangshang Rd, Binjiang, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Category

    Retail

  • Architect in Charge

    Yining Zhou

  • Design Team

    Li Fan Design Firm

  • Client

    Netease Yan Xuan

  • Photographer

    Dongqiang Guo

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Dongqiang Guo
© Dongqiang Guo
© Dongqiang Guo

Text description provided by the architects. There are six different areas in the space. The overall space has a height of 5.3 meters. Designed in different display areas on the basis of a naked blank; one bedroom, one garment area, main cashier, a living room, a dining room and a comprehensive display area.

© Dongqiang Guo
© Dongqiang Guo

The shelf structure of the extension wall is designed as a modular component, which can be easily disassembled and reinstalled in another store location. The vending machine is presented with a situational display state. In this way, the exhibition hall is divided into areas required by programs: restaurant, living room, bedroom, etc. But the entire space is unified by a circle of gray and shelves. The exhibition hall feels like home. Through different divisions, d diverse spatial order is constructed.

Courtesy of Li Fan Design Firm
Courtesy of Li Fan Design Firm
Courtesy of Li Fan Design Firm
Courtesy of Li Fan Design Firm
Courtesy of Li Fan Design Firm
Courtesy of Li Fan Design Firm

Project location

