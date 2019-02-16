Netease Yan Xuan Exhibition Hall / Li Fan Design Firm

-
Interiors DesignersLi Fan Design Firm
-
LocationWangshang Rd, Binjiang, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
-
Category
-
Architect in ChargeYining Zhou
-
Design TeamLi Fan Design Firm
-
ClientNetease Yan Xuan
-
PhotographerDongqiang Guo
-
Area200.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. There are six different areas in the space. The overall space has a height of 5.3 meters. Designed in different display areas on the basis of a naked blank; one bedroom, one garment area, main cashier, a living room, a dining room and a comprehensive display area.
The shelf structure of the extension wall is designed as a modular component, which can be easily disassembled and reinstalled in another store location. The vending machine is presented with a situational display state. In this way, the exhibition hall is divided into areas required by programs: restaurant, living room, bedroom, etc. But the entire space is unified by a circle of gray and shelves. The exhibition hall feels like home. Through different divisions, d diverse spatial order is constructed.