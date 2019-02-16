Netease Yan Xuan Exhibition Hall / Li Fan Design Firm

+ 23

Interiors Designers Li Fan Design Firm

Location Wangshang Rd, Binjiang, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Category Retail

Architect in Charge Yining Zhou

Design Team Li Fan Design Firm

Client Netease Yan Xuan

Photographer Dongqiang Guo

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Text description provided by the architects. There are six different areas in the space. The overall space has a height of 5.3 meters. Designed in different display areas on the basis of a naked blank; one bedroom, one garment area, main cashier, a living room, a dining room and a comprehensive display area.

The shelf structure of the extension wall is designed as a modular component, which can be easily disassembled and reinstalled in another store location. The vending machine is presented with a situational display state. In this way, the exhibition hall is divided into areas required by programs: restaurant, living room, bedroom, etc. But the entire space is unified by a circle of gray and shelves. The exhibition hall feels like home. Through different divisions, d diverse spatial order is constructed.

