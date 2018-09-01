World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Thailand
  5. Cloud-floor
  6. 2018
  Waste Side Story Pavilion / Cloud-floor

Waste Side Story Pavilion / Cloud-floor

  22:00 - 1 September, 2018
Waste Side Story Pavilion / Cloud-floor
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

  • Architects

    Cloud-floor

  • Location

    Central Post Office, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ketsiree Wongwan

  • Exhibition Designer

    Pitchaya Nithipattrarat, Kasama Supawannakit

  • Lighting Designer

    Kullakaln Gururatana

  • Graphic Designer

    Tadporn Wudhinan

  • Construction

    D-63 Company Limited

  • Clients

    Global Chemical, Thailand Creative and Design Centre
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Text description provided by the architects. In the era where the environmental concern is one of the major issues that dominate the mind of the society, a debate began to rise in a creative industry; whether designers can offer a new outlook to such a significant global issue?
As a landmark for the 2018 Bangkok Design Week, the ‘Waste Side Story’ Pavilion invites the questioning of the conventional design and construction method where materials are consumed and wasted and proposes an alternative approach which involves a consideration of recycled material and an exploration of the material life beyond the building.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
Plan
Plan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
The six-meter-high pavilion comprises of, specifically designed, recycled plastic bricks and light nylon screens. Each architectural components are being thought in terms of products design: the scale and proportion of each element derived from the products they are intended as after the event. The structure devises a modular construction technique where the elements are arranged into a repetitive pattern, creating rhythms within the structure.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
Mesh Panel Detail
Mesh Panel Detail
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Following the design week, the bricks and screens will be dismantled into over 2500 chairs and 1500 tote bags. Although intended for a short-term existence, the pavilion goes beyond its function of a temporal architecture. The structure will celebrate the creative, innovative and social value of design. It will stand as an example of a pavilion that can stimulate conversations, innovate ideas, and simply inspire.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
About this office
Cloud-floor
Plastic

"Waste Side Story Pavilion / Cloud-floor" 01 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

