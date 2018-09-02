World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Julsamano Bhongsatiern
  6. 2018
  7. BIBI Residence / Julsamano Bhongsatiern + Nithi Voranate

BIBI Residence / Julsamano Bhongsatiern + Nithi Voranate

  • 20:00 - 2 September, 2018
BIBI Residence / Julsamano Bhongsatiern + Nithi Voranate
BIBI Residence / Julsamano Bhongsatiern + Nithi Voranate, © Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

© Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol + 34

  • Other participants

    Thanin Voranate, Preeda Panapoy, Supot Thamwattana, Chakrit Sripradup, Jithansa Karaca, Jutamas Paisaludomsilp, Zanit Deachgate, Chatchai Deachgate

  • Company

    FLAT12x + Trend Design Co., Ltd.
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

Text description provided by the architects. BIBI Residence is a good example of how architecture can powerfully affect human’s being as it can shape and transport someone’s life considerably. This project belongs to a middle-aged woman who lives with her small children and wants to build this house for a new episode of life. As an architectural statement to her past life and the future, the house is big, bold and brave but honest enough to bare her feeling in each architectural aspect, in her own self architecture.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

The statement from the owner is notably presented in architectural gesture since the building orientation, layout plans, architectural form until material choices. Two storey house designed in U shape with swimming pool in the middle ideally creates personal curiosity between individual and communal space. Privacy and public of the house are only defined by swimming pool which sided by large 4+4 metre terraces, which separates house into two wings. The 1,200 square metre area holds 6 bedroom suites, 2 offices and 1 multipurpose room, all in one block over swimming pool courtyard, and one another courtyard holds 8 metre height waterfall which is purposely designed to highlight the main entrance and, at the same time, to hide the service quarter of the house. It is eventually done effectively by its scale and its sound.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

Due to scale of the house that is very big embracing a family of small children, the architecture is needed to be no complicated and be less solid than it is for more visibility. The house is clean with clarity of the modern architecture, Rectangular form concealed by glass windows. Although the exterior is a series of black colour finishing on different materials, the interior is more than a bright. White marble floor tiles and white ceiling light up the house emphasising the house’s length and shape. Travertine stone naturally adds luxury but cosy to the house that is beautifully contrasted to a very modern glassed staircase at grand foyer of the house’s great hall.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

About this office
Julsamano Bhongsatiern
Office
Nithi Voranate
Office

Cite: "BIBI Residence / Julsamano Bhongsatiern + Nithi Voranate" 02 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900979/bibi-residence-julsamano-bhongsatiern-plus-nithi-voranate/> ISSN 0719-8884

