World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Andres Gallardo Captures Copenhagen's Surreal and Colorful Geometric Forms

Andres Gallardo Captures Copenhagen's Surreal and Colorful Geometric Forms

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Andres Gallardo Captures Copenhagen's Surreal and Colorful Geometric Forms
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

Andres Gallardo's ongoing Urban Geometry series captures unique forms, colors, and shadows of modern architecture of various cities. The project is a personal one for Gallardo, as it has been a long-term photo series that has accompanied him throughout his journey in becoming a professional photographer, displaying his development and evolution as he captures the architectural beauty of cities such as Beijing, Helsinki, Seoul, and Copenhagen.

Below is the Copenhagen chapter of the series, a visual poem that allows us to see the city in new ways. Through flowing line and bright bursts of color, Gallardo displays an almost surreal version of the city, where the jagged forms and smooth curves of its modern architecture have replaced human presence.

© Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo + 14

Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Yiling Shen
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Yiling Shen. "Andres Gallardo Captures Copenhagen's Surreal and Colorful Geometric Forms" 01 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900977/andres-gallardo-captures-copenhagens-surreal-and-colorful-geometric-forms/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »