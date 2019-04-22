Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The project´s main challenge, since the beginning, was to transform an old shed into a restaurant and coffee shop the middle of a block, in Pinheiros, São Paulo. The shed, originally a foundry factory, later a car garage, gave us the chance to work with a lot of original elements, inherited from its previous occupations.

Independently yet respectfully, all original elements from the garage were maintained intervening punctually and using always the same color palette – mainly white – and the same material – ceramic tiles. The kitchen, open and integrated, stands as the central component, organizing the spaces through the continuous terrazzo counter all around it. The rest is divided between event areas, seating area and little living spaces, where the unpretentious furniture and the vegetation make the environment cozy and enjoyable.