  Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

  • 08:00 - 22 April, 2019
  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos
Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos, © Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

© Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente + 17

  • Architect

    Felipe Hess Arquitetos

  • Location

    Pinheiros, São Paulo - São Paulo, 03178-200, Brazil

  • Category

    Adaptive Reuse

  • Author

    Felipe Hess

  • Lead Architects

    Marina Piccolo, João Paulo Carrascoza

  • Area

    650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The project´s main challenge, since the beginning, was to transform an old shed into a restaurant and coffee shop the middle of a block, in Pinheiros, São Paulo. The shed, originally a foundry factory, later a car garage, gave us the chance to work with a lot of original elements, inherited from its previous occupations.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Section - Warehouse
Section - Warehouse
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Independently yet respectfully, all original elements from the garage were maintained intervening punctually and using always the same color palette – mainly white – and the same material – ceramic tiles. The kitchen, open and integrated, stands as the central component, organizing the spaces through the continuous terrazzo counter all around it. The rest is divided between event areas, seating area and little living spaces, where the unpretentious furniture and the vegetation make the environment cozy and enjoyable.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Project location

Felipe Hess Arquitetos
Cite: "Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos" [Futuro Refeitório / Felipe Hess Arquitetos] 22 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

