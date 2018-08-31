World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Ibanez Shaw Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Fort Worth Camera / Ibanez Shaw Architecture

Fort Worth Camera / Ibanez Shaw Architecture

  • 13:00 - 31 August, 2018
Fort Worth Camera / Ibanez Shaw Architecture
Fort Worth Camera / Ibanez Shaw Architecture, © Dror Baldinger, FAIA
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA

© Dror Baldinger, FAIA

© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA

Text description provided by the architects. The project sits on Montgomery Street, a commercial corridor that lies between the Arlington Heights Neighborhood and the Museum/Cultural District. The Museum of Science and History by Legorreta +Legorreta is directly across the street. The District is also home to the wonderful concrete Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth by Tadao Ando, and the masterwork Kimball Art Museum, designed by Louis Kahn.

© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA

The Fort Worth Camera building houses photography classrooms, studios, and a retail area. The hole pattern in the concrete screen wall depicts the graphic proportionality of seven standard apertures that restrict how much light is allowed to enter the camera.

© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA

The openings in the wall are conically flared to increase the visual transparency and graphic presentation. The upper-level walls and aperture wall were poured on the ground and lifted into place, while the lower level walls were cast-in-place. The yellow box holds the children's area and pays homage to the lantern of the Legorreta +Legorreta building across the street.

About this office
Ibanez Shaw Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings United States
Cite: "Fort Worth Camera / Ibanez Shaw Architecture" 31 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900971/fort-worth-camera-ibanez-shaw-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

