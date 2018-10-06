World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. Studio Valle Architetti Associati
  6. 2017
  The Fantoni Plaxil 8 Manufacturing Building / Studio Valle Architetti Associati

The Fantoni Plaxil 8 Manufacturing Building / Studio Valle Architetti Associati

  02:00 - 6 October, 2018
The Fantoni Plaxil 8 Manufacturing Building / Studio Valle Architetti Associati
The Fantoni Plaxil 8 Manufacturing Building / Studio Valle Architetti Associati, © Adriano Ferrara
© Adriano Ferrara

© Neva Gasparo © Adriano Ferrara © Neva Gasparo © Neva Gasparo

  Structural design and construction supervision

    Mg Progetti (Mario Gallinaro with Enrico Toninato, Davide Pastore, Silvia Turato)

  Production plants design

    Dieffenbacher
    More Specs Less Specs
© Neva Gasparo
© Neva Gasparo

Text description provided by the architects. A new building is  added  to  the  Fantoni  Campus  in  Osoppo  (Udine),  in  Northern  Italy.  It’s  the  manufacturing  building  “Plaxil  8”  by  Studio  Valle  Architetti  Associati,  designed  by  Pietro  Valle  together  with  architect  Roland  Henning,  engineer  Mario  Gallinaro  and  manufacturer  Dieffenbacher.

© Adriano Ferrara
© Adriano Ferrara

The  300-meter  long,  48-meter  tall  structure  dialogues  with  the  industrial  and  natural  landscapes  all around.  It  positions  itself  as  a  new  “cathedral”,  conquering  a  role  within  the  complex  that  includes  many  buildings  designed  by  Gino  Valle.  Inside,  it  accommodates  a  new  totally  automated  production line  for  MDF  fiberboards,  the  largest  press  in  Europe  and  the  second  largest  in  the  world.  This  latest  building  fits  well  in  the  history  of  Italian  industrial  architecture  and  keeps  up  the  collaboration,  started  in  1972,  between  Studio  Valle  Architetti  Associati  and  the  Fantoni  company.

© Neva Gasparo
© Neva Gasparo

The production facilities of Fantoni Arredamenti are located in the Rivoli industrial area near the town of Osoppo, in the alluvial plain at the outlet of the Tagliamento river valley, north of Udine. All the buildings, from the facilities center (1972-73) to the last factories (2001) were designed by Gino Valle. They testify his continuous collaboration with the president of the company Marco Fantoni and they constitute an exceptional example of seamless growth for a project over time, marked by constant experimentation on industrial architecture.

Axo DA SW
Axo DA SW

Here,  in  the  heart  of  the  Fantoni  Campus,  Plaxil  8  was  recently  erected,  substituting  obsolete  plants  with  new  technologically  state-of-the-art  equipment  to  produce  MDF  (Medium  Density  Fiberboard)..  An  80-million  euro  investment  that,  according  to  the  company’s  vice-president  Paolo  Fantoni,  represents  one  of  the  most  remarkable  investments  in  the  last  few  years  in  the  wood  furniture  sector.

© Neva Gasparo
© Neva Gasparo

Plaxil  8  is  a  majestic  industrial  building  encompassing  a  surface  area  of  about  8,500  square  meters.  The  line  consists  of  a  fiber  sorting  and  mat  formation  section,  a  continuous  hot  press  section,  an  unloading  and  stacking  section  and  conveyor  belts  to  the  existing  storages.  The  tallest  part  of  the  building  reaches  over  50  meters,  while  the  lower  more  linear  portion  is  14,50  meter  high.  The  building  structure  itself  supports  both  the  envelope  and  the  machinery  inside.

© Neva Gasparo
© Neva Gasparo

Its  28-meter  wide,  single  span  linear  structure  is  supported  by  trusses.  An  inner  concrete  building  houses  facilities  and  a  large  metal  frame  supporting  the  various  levels  of  the  mat  formation  plant  on  the  west  side.  On  the  long  sides,  two  plenums  intake  air  from  the  outside  to  create  a  natural  convection  cooling  circuit,  removing  the  heat  generated  by  the  machines  and  exhausting  it  as  hot  air  to  a  vent  located  on  the  ridge  of  the  roof  of  the  14.50  m  high  linear  section.

South elevation
South elevation

The  same  structure  supports  both  the  building  and  the  machinery.  The  challenge  of  the  design  was  in  specifying  a  load-bearing  frame  shared  by  both  the  plant  and  the  architecture  with  overlapping  erection  times.  The  design  process  of  the  building  had  to  take  a  flexible,  step-by-step  approach,  and be  led  by  the  gradual  development  and  sizing  of  the  machine,  which  had  never  been  built  before.  The  final  decision  was  that  of  not  contrasting  individual  building  shapes  against  the  machinery,  but  rather  to  ensure  that  the  building  would  act  as  a  backdrop  to  the  machinery,  creating  several  levels  of  depth.

© Neva Gasparo
© Neva Gasparo

The  entire  lower  section  of  the  building  is  clad  using  prefab  concrete  panels  cast  onto  corrugated  sheet  metal  forms,  to  create  a  continuous  fretted  texture.  The  sloped  section  of  the  roof  is  also  covered  by  reflective  metal  panels,  ribbed  vertically  to  retain  the  large  diagonal  “fillet”  that  characterises  the  silhouette  of  the  building  against  the  sky.  The  stacks  and  the  cyclones  of  the  mat  formation  plant  are  enclosed  instead  and  partially  hidden  by  an  expanded  metal  mesh  structure.

© Neva Gasparo
© Neva Gasparo

The  existing  structures  enter  into  a  dialogue  with  the  new  stacks  and  lines,  and  create  a  congruent  skyline  within  the  campus,  a  backdrop  with  multiple  elements  and  scenes.  By  doing  so,  Plaxil  8  more  than  exceeds  the  previous  idea  of  multiple  discrete  envelopes,  and  suggests  an  architectural  discourse  made  of  a  succession  of  surfaces,  extending  past  multiple  buildings  and  glimpsed  through  the  textures  of  the  covers  and  the  visual  transparency  of  the  screens.

© Adriano Ferrara
© Adriano Ferrara

With  this  new  building  and  with  the  recent  restoration  and  extension  of  the  company  restaurant,  also  designed  by  Pietro  Valle,  the  tradition  of  Studio  Valle  in  experimenting  with  industrial  buildings  and  creating  interplays  with  the  continuously  evolving  industrial  landscape  of  the  location  continues.  And  the  ever-changing  mutation  of  the  Fantoni  Campus  also  goes  on.  The  relationship  between  Studio  Valle  and  Fantoni  is  founded  upon  an  open  and  creative  dialogue  with  time,  a  dialogue  which  accepts  the  unexpected  and  adjusts  to  change,  integrating  both  into  a  continuous  planning  process  based  not  on  pre-fixed  plans  but  rather  on  very  precise  ideas  regarding  the  transformation  process.

About this office
Studio Valle Architetti Associati
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Italy
Cite: "The Fantoni Plaxil 8 Manufacturing Building / Studio Valle Architetti Associati" 06 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

