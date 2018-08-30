World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Ply Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. LBK / Ply Architecture

LBK / Ply Architecture

  • 20:00 - 30 August, 2018
LBK / Ply Architecture
LBK / Ply Architecture, © Chris Jeffery
© Chris Jeffery

© Chris Jeffery

      © Chris Jeffery
      © Chris Jeffery

      Text description provided by the architects. A modern, light filled extension to the rear of a quaint heritage listed cottage, set in a narrow, leafy suburban laneway. The major driving factor was to replicate the mass and scale of the existing cottage to create the rear living area, with a flat, low scale, minimalist link between the two.

      © Chris Jeffery
      © Chris Jeffery

      The rear living area opens to high level sky views and a seamless transition between interior and exterior, where the existing yard aspect has been reoriented from west to south. Careful consideration of junctions between existing and new elements has allowed for clear definition yet still creates harmony between modern and heritage aesthetics.

      © Chris Jeffery
      © Chris Jeffery
      Plan
      Plan
      © Chris Jeffery
      © Chris Jeffery

      Ply Architecture
      Glass Steel Brick

      Cite: "LBK / Ply Architecture" 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900949/lbk-ply-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

