  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Denmark
  5. KANT Arkitekter
  6. 2015
  7. Tandrup Kollegiet / KANT Arkitekter

Tandrup Kollegiet / KANT Arkitekter

  • 03:00 - 31 August, 2018
Tandrup Kollegiet / KANT Arkitekter
Tandrup Kollegiet / KANT Arkitekter, © Marco D´Ambrogio
© Marco D´Ambrogio

© Marco D´Ambrogio

      • Architects

        KANT Arkitekter

      • Location

        Jyllingevej 70, 2720 København, Denmark

      • Lead Architects

        Anders Bay Holm

      • Client

        Trippel B ApS + Falk-Rønne & Kirkegaard Ejendomsudvikling A/S

      • Engineering

        Svend E. Smidt Rådgivende Ingeniører ApS

      • Entrepreneur

        Daurehøj Erhvervsbyg A/S

      • Area

        1.3 m2

      • Project Year

        2015

      • Photographs

        Marco D´Ambrogio
      © Marco D´Ambrogio
      © Marco D´Ambrogio

      Text description provided by the architects. This significant piece of infill architecture in Copenhagen is located in the district of Vanløse, where it replaces a couple of worn buildings.

      The building is based on a traditional concrete structure to ensure low construction costs – which at the same time has made it possible to pursue a distinctive and contemporary design with a façade solution somewhat uncommon for youth housing.

      © Marco D´Ambrogio
      © Marco D´Ambrogio

      The key elements in the design is a combination of the distinctive black façade covered with natural slate blocks in combination with white balconies cut into the slate. The black and white facade makes the building stand out in the street while the scale and dimensions mimic the neighboring properties. 

      The building offers 10 studios and 18 small but bright two-bedroom apartments with private kitchen and bathroom. Three of these are specially designed for students with disabilities. Common areas are equipped with a shared kitchen and with laundry facilities.

      © Marco D´Ambrogio
      © Marco D´Ambrogio

      The building is located just three kilometers from the CBS (Copenhagen Business School) and within cycling distance from the city centre. Thus giving attention to the needs and everyday life of young people was a persistent focus for the architects and the construction team. Furthermore, maximizing the residential square meters of every apartment has been a focus as the building has a limited footprint.

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      KANT Arkitekter
      Concrete

      Cite: "Tandrup Kollegiet / KANT Arkitekter" 31 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900944/tandrup-kollegiet-kant-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

