  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Hello Wood's POP-UP Park Adds a Splash of Color to an Underused Square in Budapest

Hello Wood's POP-UP Park Adds a Splash of Color to an Underused Square in Budapest

Hello Wood's POP-UP Park Adds a Splash of Color to an Underused Square in Budapest
Hello Wood's POP-UP Park Adds a Splash of Color to an Underused Square in Budapest, © Petra Gaspar
© Petra Gaspar

Hello Wood has revived its highly-successful POP-UP Park, bringing a touch of vibrancy to an underused square in downtown Budapest. Having built the structures in the summer of 2017, the park has returned one year later to provide “a democratic space for all social groups embedded within the everyday movement of the city.”

Open 24 hours per day, the park acts as a free-to-use space for people from all walks of life. Supported by the Municipality of Budapest, the scheme is situated in a frequented though empty spot beside the Budapest City Hall.

© Petra Gaspar © Petra Gaspar © Petra Gaspar © Petra Gaspar + 25

The park consists of a series of curved, wooden structures providing ample space to sit or lie in the summer sun. The vibrant palette combines with palm plants and olive trees to add a splash of color to an otherwise dull, cobblestone square.

© Petra Gaspar
© Petra Gaspar

Sail shades have been added to the scheme to provide respite from the city’s intense summer sun, addressing the lack of tree shade. Solar panels provided by Hungarian startup Platio provide the means for nomadic workers to plug in laptops, or leisurely tourists to recharge phones. After sunset, strings of quaint evening lighting maintain a cozy environment against the darkness.

© Petra Gaspar
© Petra Gaspar

Referencing Budapest’s upcoming status as 2019’s European Capital of Sport, this year’s edition also features sporting equipment including workout equipment provided by HardBodyHang, ping pong, and Tegball, a Hungarian invention combining table tennis and football. The addition allows the park to transition between a place of leisure and a functional hub for health of fitness.

© Petra Gaspar
© Petra Gaspar

The POP-UP Park will be open until October 2018. News of the structure's return comes weeks after Hello Wood showcased the results of its 2018 Project Village of tiny cabins with a group of international students and architects.

© Petra Gaspar
© Petra Gaspar

Click on any of the images above to reveal the full gallery of the 2018 POP-UP Park.

News via: Hello Wood

Concept: András Huszár, Péter Pozsár, Dávid Ráday
Project Architects: Ádám Bajtai, László Mangliár
Architects: Ábel Kiss, Mátyás Varga
Project Managers: Lili Almássy, Ildikó Hajdú, Nikoletta Lakatos
Supporters: Municipality of Budapest, BVA - Budapest City Identity Nonprofit Ltd., Hello Wood, Oazis Garden Centre, Visual Europe Group, Platio, HBH Bodyhang, Teqball

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Hello Wood's POP-UP Park Adds a Splash of Color to an Underused Square in Budapest" 28 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900943/hello-woods-pop-up-park-adds-a-splash-of-color-to-an-underused-square-in-budapest/> ISSN 0719-8884

