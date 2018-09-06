World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. China
  5. NINE PICK Design
  6. 2017
  7. Olink Office / NINE PICK Design

Olink Office / NINE PICK Design

  • 21:00 - 6 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Olink Office / NINE PICK Design
Save this picture!
© ALONG
© ALONG

© ALONG © ALONG © ALONG © ALONG + 32

  • Interiors Designers

    NINE PICK Design

  • Location

    Wen Chang Lu, Wenzhou Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

  • Lead Architect

    Wangsi Chen

  • Design Team

    Chuanda Fang, Changquan Lin, Chunyi Li

  • Client

    Zhejiang Guoji Internet

  • Area

    6084.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    ALONG
Save this picture!
© ALONG
© ALONG

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of design is to place different boxes in long boxes. We set a fast space relationship with different height and  setting in the box such as overlapping, interleaving, correspondence, connection and so on, so as to communicate, interact, multi-function, smart and bright. Bright colors and body pleasures form the keynote of space.

Save this picture!
© ALONG
© ALONG

The public space emphasizes the diversity of functions, interaction and opening, the serialization streamline and the box space interdependent, light and shadow have rank, with yellow and blue color and metal texture of soft furnishings jumping among them, create vitality and simple visual impact, interactive communication creation environment.

Save this picture!
© ALONG
© ALONG
Save this picture!
Hall
Hall
Save this picture!
© ALONG
© ALONG

The third floor is the public area, such as the independent office room ，the reception hall, the coffee area, the interactive leisure, the gym and so on. In the hollow area, the function overlap, interaction, communication, interlacing and corresponding spatial relations are established in the hollow area.

Save this picture!
© ALONG
© ALONG

The staircase, bar, leisure negotiation skillfully rub, scale, function, body block feeling at one go. Forming an exchange and interaction combination is a combination of the whole settlement and the zoning.           

Save this picture!
© ALONG
© ALONG

The fourth floor is mainly meeting room and independent office, which is more quiet than the third floor. The sandwich design of the coffee area is connected to the hollow double layer. It makes the exchange between the two layers more interesting.                   

Save this picture!
© ALONG
© ALONG

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
NINE PICK Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation China
Cite: "Olink Office / NINE PICK Design" 06 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900941/box-in-box-nine-pick-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© ALONG

温州OLINK瓯链云创联合办公空间 / 杦拾设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »