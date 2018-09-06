Olink Office / NINE PICK Design

+ 32

Interiors Designers NINE PICK Design

Location Wen Chang Lu, Wenzhou Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

Lead Architect Wangsi Chen

Design Team Chuanda Fang, Changquan Lin, Chunyi Li

Client Zhejiang Guoji Internet

Area 6084.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs ALONG

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of design is to place different boxes in long boxes. We set a fast space relationship with different height and setting in the box such as overlapping, interleaving, correspondence, connection and so on, so as to communicate, interact, multi-function, smart and bright. Bright colors and body pleasures form the keynote of space.

The public space emphasizes the diversity of functions, interaction and opening, the serialization streamline and the box space interdependent, light and shadow have rank, with yellow and blue color and metal texture of soft furnishings jumping among them, create vitality and simple visual impact, interactive communication creation environment.

The third floor is the public area, such as the independent office room ，the reception hall, the coffee area, the interactive leisure, the gym and so on. In the hollow area, the function overlap, interaction, communication, interlacing and corresponding spatial relations are established in the hollow area.

The staircase, bar, leisure negotiation skillfully rub, scale, function, body block feeling at one go. Forming an exchange and interaction combination is a combination of the whole settlement and the zoning.

The fourth floor is mainly meeting room and independent office, which is more quiet than the third floor. The sandwich design of the coffee area is connected to the hollow double layer. It makes the exchange between the two layers more interesting.