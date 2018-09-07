World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. House Fiction
  6. 2018
  7. Chengdu Doko / House Fiction

Chengdu Doko / House Fiction

  • 22:00 - 7 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chengdu Doko / House Fiction
Save this picture!
Chengdu Doko / House Fiction, GF South Facade. Image © Fangfang Tian
GF South Facade. Image © Fangfang Tian

GF-View Finder. Image © Fangfang Tian GF Interior. Image © Fangfang Tian Corridor Layer. Image © Fangfang Tian Spiral Staircasel 2F to Corridor Layer. Image © Fangfang Tian + 23

Save this picture!
GF Entrance. Image © Fangfang Tian
GF Entrance. Image © Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. The site is facing a Tang Dynasty buddha temple.

It is exactly the red wall surrounded of the temple leads the design of a signature view finder, which freezes outdoor scene for interior, also as lens to recording customer’s circulation for passers to better understand interior structure.

Save this picture!
GF Interior. Image © Fangfang Tian
GF Interior. Image © Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
GF Interior. Image © Fangfang Tian
GF Interior. Image © Fangfang Tian

Besides, this restaurant mainly provides Japanese fusion dessert,  so  “coral red” in colour dictionary of Taisho and Showa period was chosen for the passage.

Save this picture!
GF Interior. Image © Fangfang Tian
GF Interior. Image © Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Corridor Layer. Image © Fangfang Tian
Corridor Layer. Image © Fangfang Tian

It is mean to emphasise dialogue with the red wall. This passage made up with scissor staircase from GF, interlayer platform and column-free spiral to 1F.

Save this picture!
Passage Detail. Image © Fangfang Tian
Passage Detail. Image © Fangfang Tian

Metal net and glass curtain wall build up double facade for both GF and 1F. Door frames and window frames pull or push metal net .

Save this picture!
Passage View Finder. Image © Fangfang Tian
Passage View Finder. Image © Fangfang Tian

At the same time when soften indoor-outdoor edge, it also meat to set a swordsmen-image, this is to respond the name of this restaurant which is actually a line of  Tang Dynasty poem.

Save this picture!
1F Windowsill Cassette. Image © Fangfang Tian
1F Windowsill Cassette. Image © Fangfang Tian

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
House Fiction
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars China
Cite: "Chengdu Doko / House Fiction" 07 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900939/chengdu-doko-house-fiction/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

GF South Facade. Image © Fangfang Tian

成都客从何处来甜品餐厅 / 好似飞行

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »