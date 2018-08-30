World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lithuania
  5. ArchLAB studio
  6. 2018
  7. Bridge House / ArchLAB studio

Bridge House / ArchLAB studio

  • 02:00 - 30 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bridge House / ArchLAB studio
Save this picture!
Bridge House / ArchLAB studio, © Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

© Leonas Garbačauskas © Leonas Garbačauskas © Leonas Garbačauskas © Leonas Garbačauskas + 29

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Text description provided by the architects. Expressive modern style house is designed in a lot surrounded by nature. Pine forests are on two sides of the lot. It was clients desire to find such an oasis in nature with a small river or creek, what became a specific task for Architects, because the flowing water divided the land into two parts.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

The challenge was to incorporate the new house into an existing nature as much as possible. Design and concept consist of two main volumes: home of the owners and a small house for guests. These two parts are connected with an open bridge, which becomes the axis of assembly and face of the house. Existing trees were also involved in the design, they are passing through the roof of a building.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Large windows connect the interior and exterior spaces, what creates a cozy and calm atmosphere for residents and their guests. Much attention has been devoted to supplementing the design with subtle landscaping, open fireplace, and wooden terraces, where you can relax listening to the sound of water, enjoy a wonderful view. In the final result, the modern lines of the white house are even more prominent with a green natural environment.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ArchLAB studio
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Lithuania
Cite: "Bridge House / ArchLAB studio" 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900930/bridge-house-archlab-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »