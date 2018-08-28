World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Museums & Exhibit
  Finland
  JKMM Architects
  2018
  Amos Rex / JKMM Architects

Amos Rex / JKMM Architects

  10:43 - 28 August, 2018
Amos Rex / JKMM Architects
Amos Rex / JKMM Architects, © Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

© Mika Huisman © Mika Huisman © Mika Huisman © Tuomas Uusheimo + 19

  • Architects

    JKMM Architects

  • Location

    Yrjönkatu 27, 00100 Helsinki, Finland

  • Leading Architect, Architect SAFA

    Asmo Jaaksi

  • Project Architect, Architects SAFA

    Freja Ståhlberg-Aalto, Katja Savolainen

  • Architects SAFA

    Teemu Kurkela, Samuli Miettinen, Juha Mäki-Jyllilä, Edit Bajsz, Markus Manninen

  • Area

    22000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Mika Huisman, Tuomas Uusheimo

  • Architects

    Christopher Delany, Marko Pulli, Jussi Vepsäläinen

  • BIM Coordinator

    Katariina Takala

  • Interior Architect

    Jarno Vesa

  • Interior architects SIO

    Päivi Meuronen, Noora Liesimaa

  • Project Management

    Haahtela-rakennuttaminen Oy

  • Structural Design

    Sipti Oy

  • Structural Design of the Domes

    Sweco Rakennetekniikka Oy

  • HVAC Engineering

    Ramboll Talotekniikka Oy

  • Electrical Engineering

    Ramboll Talotekniikka Oy

  • Acoustics and Sound Proofing

    Ins.tsto Heikki Helimäki Oy / Helimäki Akustikot

  • Fire Consultant

    L2 Paloturvallisuus Oy
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

Text description provided by the architects. Amos Rex has its origins in the Amos Anderson Art Museum, which since 1965 has been Helsinki’s leading private museum. To meet changes in the practice and display of contemporary art in the 21st Century, the trustees of the Amos Anderson Art Museum concluded that a new venue would be better suited for providing new art experiences than the museum’s existing accommodation in converted newspaper offices. The nearby Lasipalatsi building, one of Finland’s best-preserved examples of 1930s functionalist architecture was identified as a new home for the museum.

© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The Lasipalatsi has been comprehensively refurbished as part of the project, with special care given to preserve original features that include the first external neon lighting in Finland. Detailed research from historic sources as well as analysis of material on-site, conducted in partnership with the Helsinki City Museum, allowed JKMM to recreate a palette of materials and colours that is true to the original design.

Bio Rex, the 590 seat cinema within the Lasipalatsi building has been restored to its 1930s glory and incorporated into the new institution, giving half of its name to create the Amos Rex identity.

© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

From the foyer of the refurbished Lasipalatsi, visitors descend a staircase past a picture window that affords views over the public square, into the basement galleries. The roof of the new gallery is formed by a series of domes with angled roof lights that frame views of the surrounding buildings and allow exhibitions to be lit with natural light if the curators choose. The shape of the domes is expressed in the topography of the newly landscaped public square which sits above the galleries, as a series of gently rolling forms clad in concrete tiles.

© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman
Section A
Section A

The existing restaurants and shops within the Lasipalatsi will continue to trade and will help contribute to the life and activity of the public square, which is a focal point for the social life of Helsinki city centre and one of the most important public spaces in the shopping and entertainment district. The square also provides an opportunity for Amos Rex to create a programme of outdoor events to support its gallery shows.

The gallery will be supported by world-class technical and storage spaces in an additional basement storey beneath the galleries, giving Amos Rex the necessary facilities to loan artefacts from other institutions internationally.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The opening exhibition teamLab: Massless features five digital artworks: four fully immersive spaces created using digital projection, including a new work making its debut at Amos Rex, and an LCD screen-based display. The exhibition will be one of the largest completed by the collective outside Japan and the first teamLab exhibition in the Nordic region. 

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Entry to Amos Rex will be free for everybody under the age of 18 and an art education workshop dedicated to children and youngsters will occupy space alongside the main gallery. Visitors between the ages of 18 and 30 will pay a special reduced entry fee of €5.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Amos Rex was constructed through a joint venture between the City of Helsinki and the Föreningen Konstsamfundet, an arts foundation set up as the bequest of the philanthropist Amos Anderson. Föreningen Konstsamfundet operated the Amos Anderson Art Museum and has provided all the funding for the new Amos Rex. The foundation will operate Amos Rex as a private institution.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JKMM Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Public Architecture Finland
Cite: "Amos Rex / JKMM Architects" 28 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900928/amos-rex-jkmm-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

