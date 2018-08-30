Vocational School Embelgasse: An Open School of Administration / AllesWirdGut Architektur

Save this picture! © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

Architects AllesWirdGut Architektur

Location Vienna, Austria

Design Team Martin Brandt, Johannes Windbichler, Alexander Mayer, Isabel Espinoza Tratter, Peter Czimadi, Ondrej Stehlik, Atsushi Kaneko, Johann Wittenberger, Christian Zotz, Guilherme Silva da Rosa

Fire Protection Röhrer Bauphysik

Structural Engineering iC-consulenten

Structural Physics Clemens Häusler

Client Stadt Wien

Gym Sport Consult

SiGe-Baustelle kppk ZT GmbH

Building physics Clemens Häusler

HLS-ELT iC-consulenten

Static iC-consulenten

Visualization expressiv.at

Net Floor Area 3.274 m²

Gross floor area 5.747 m²

Gross volume 23.855 m³

Area 5820.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

Save this picture! © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

Transparent administration: the architecture of the Vocational School of Administration by AllesWirdGut demonstrates closeness to citizens, openness, and transparence.

Save this picture! © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

The only thing that encloses the new school building in Embelgasse in Vienna’s 5th district is in fact the block perimeter.

Save this picture! © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

Large ground-floor glass surfaces afford an insight into everyday school life and open the green courtyard to the street space. The outward appearance of the new vocational school is characterized by transparence, openness, and through-views.

Save this picture! © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

On the upper floors, the school activities are showcased compartmentalized like in a type case as part of both the facade and the street space.

Thus the close interrelation of public administration and the public is given architectural expression that is enriching for both sides.

Save this picture! © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

Through a generous two-level foyer, students get to the classrooms which start from the second upper floor. The foyer brings light, air, and the verdure of the courtyard garden into the building.

Classrooms are kept transparent toward the circulation and communication areas—which creates a continuum of learning, working and communication areas flowing into one another.

Save this picture! © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

In addition to the green courtyard, students can use a sunny courtyard terrace on the second floor. Open spaces are available to students at any time within a few steps.