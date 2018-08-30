World
  7. Vocational School Embelgasse: An Open School of Administration / AllesWirdGut Architektur

Vocational School Embelgasse: An Open School of Administration / AllesWirdGut Architektur

  • 03:00 - 30 August, 2018
Vocational School Embelgasse: An Open School of Administration / AllesWirdGut Architektur
Vocational School Embelgasse: An Open School of Administration / AllesWirdGut Architektur, © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa
© AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

© AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa + 21

  • Architects

    AllesWirdGut Architektur

  • Location

    Vienna, Austria

  • Design Team

    Martin Brandt, Johannes Windbichler, Alexander Mayer, Isabel Espinoza Tratter, Peter Czimadi, Ondrej Stehlik, Atsushi Kaneko, Johann Wittenberger, Christian Zotz, Guilherme Silva da Rosa

  • Area

    5820.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa
      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

      Transparent administration: the architecture of the Vocational School of Administration by AllesWirdGut demonstrates closeness to citizens, openness, and transparence.

      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa
      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

      The only thing that encloses the new school building in Embelgasse in Vienna’s 5th district is in fact the block perimeter.

      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa
      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

      Large ground-floor glass surfaces afford an insight into everyday school life and open the green courtyard to the street space. The outward appearance of the new vocational school is characterized by transparence, openness, and through-views.

      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa
      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

      On the upper floors, the school activities are showcased compartmentalized like in a type case as part of both the facade and the street space.
      Thus the close interrelation of public administration and the public is given architectural expression that is enriching for both sides.

      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa
      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

      Through a generous two-level foyer, students get to the classrooms which start from the second upper floor. The foyer brings light, air, and the verdure of the courtyard garden into the building.

      Section
      Section

      Classrooms are kept transparent toward the circulation and communication areas—which creates a continuum of learning, working and communication areas flowing into one another.

      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa
      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

      In addition to the green courtyard, students can use a sunny courtyard terrace on the second floor. Open spaces are available to students at any time within a few steps.

      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa
      © AllesWirdGut / Guilherme Silva Da Rosa

      About this office
      AllesWirdGut Architektur
      Office

      Cite: "Vocational School Embelgasse: An Open School of Administration / AllesWirdGut Architektur" 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900926/vocational-school-embelgasse-an-open-school-of-administration-alleswirdgut-architektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

