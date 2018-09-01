World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Además arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. House CM / Además arquitectura

House CM / Además arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 1 September, 2018
House CM / Además arquitectura
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Save this picture!
Text description provided by the architects. This house, located in a 1400 sqm plot inside a golf and country club, is to be inhabited by a family of four. Due to its location, strong constraints about shape, materials, and pitched roofs narrowed the project possibilities from scratch. Starting with this constraints the design process consisted in studying the archetypical shape of a house and its different possibilities.

Save this picture!
The initial request for a traditional hip-roofed volume turned into two separated ones where the “roof” and the “walls” merge into the same element. The overall concept of the house attempts to discuss pre-established statements, not only regarding its elements such as “floor”-“wall”-“roof” but also about traditional programmatic configurations. Rethinking the position of the “quincho”, typically detached from the house, as well as the connection between the public and private areas.

Save this picture!
These different programmatic spaces are combined and split suggesting non-traditional layouts are also possible. This idea of fragmentation increases the connection between inner and outer spaces throughout the house. By opening the volume a void is created, the inner patio, which acts as the first instance of the promenade brings the surrounding landscape into the house. Once inside, a big, homogenous space contains the kitchen, the dining and the living space all in one. The high and pitched ceiling makes reference to the outer form. 

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
A glass corridor that drives through the access patio is the nexus between the “quincho”, the laundry and the gym spaces. The staircase, stroked by a cenital light leads to the private areas: on one hand the main bedroom, which overlooks to the golf court and on the other, two bedrooms that dialogue with the street and the inner patio. Both volumes that remind the archetypical form, are cladded with just one material, travertine, enclosing a solid and simple way of living. 

Save this picture!
About this office
Además arquitectura
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
