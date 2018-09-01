World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. FGMF Arquitetos
  6. 2018
  7. Aruá Building / FGMF Arquitetos

Aruá Building / FGMF Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 1 September, 2018
Aruá Building / FGMF Arquitetos
Aruá Building / FGMF Arquitetos, © Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

© Rafaela Netto © Rafaela Netto © Rafaela Netto © Rafaela Netto + 20

  • Architects

    FGMF Arquitetos

  • Location

    R. Cajaíba, 335 - Vila Pompeia, São Paulo - SP, 01257-040, Brazil

  • Authors

    Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz

  • Architect in Charge

    Fernando Forte

  • Area

    3700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rafaela Netto

  • Coordinators

    Ana Paula Barbosa, Sonia Gouveia

  • Collaborators

    Adriana Pastore, Alessandra Musto, Carolina Matsumoto, Caroline Endo, James Smaul, Juliana Fernandes, Juliana Nohara, Luciana Bacin, Rodrigo de Moura, Vera Silva, Wanessa Simoe

  • Interns

    Carla Facchini, Fernanda Silva, Fernanda Veríssimo, Gabriela Eberhardt, Nara Diniz, Otávio Araújo

  • Incorporating

    Idea!Zarvos

  • Constructor

    Lock Engenharia

  • Foundation and Structural Engineering

    Monteiro Linardi Engenheiros Associados e MGA

  • Electrical and Plumbing Installation

    Criarq Projetos e Gerenciamento, FEP

  • Landscaping

    Rodrigo Oliveira

  • Lighting Design

    Castilha Iluminação

  • Heating

    Jorge Chaguri

  • Project Management

    Caique
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Text description provided by the architects. The Aruá building was designed considering 4 different blocks joined by a common vertical circulation. The work is similar to a jigsaw puzzle made up of four buildings with different blueprints and heights, merged into one. The combination of these volumes forms an ascending spiral, as each block has a floor that is higher than the previous one. This movement inspired the building’s name, meaning snail shell in Tupi. 

© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The strategy of each volume with a different template enabled a series of penthouses with verandas and gardens at the same level, like the yard of a house, different from the usual access to the open area exclusively through a second floor. Each block received a different finish, to accentuate the difference in the blueprint and occupation of each of the volumes that comprise the building.

© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Diagram
Diagram
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The building includes many references to good Brazilian modern architecture. The entrance hall is entirely open underexposed concrete columns; the landscape designs are quite tropical; there is a large art panel made of cement tiles by artist João Nitsche; the openings in the apartments have sliding shutters, and the building is accessed through an exposed concrete entrance that marks the transition between public and private, and also serves as a sidewalk bench. 

© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The final architectural volume of the project concerned the architects from the beginning, as the legislation pertaining to the ratio between land area, constructed area, occupation need, and template forced a result somewhat robust and compact. To that end, the use of volume variation also allowed for a plastic approach to the implementation of these volumes, reinforced in the meticulous façades and entrance, especially in the smaller volume, entirely lined with synthetic decks. The plastic result of the set seeks to minimize the impact of the new construction, establishing a dialogue with the urban morphology of the streets, making this a friendlier building to pedestrians and the urban fabric. 

© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Cite: "Aruá Building / FGMF Arquitetos" [Edifício Aruá / FGMF Arquitetos] 01 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900916/arua-building-fgmf-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

