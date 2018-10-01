World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Brazil
  5. Meius Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  Montessori Kindergarten / Meius Arquitetura + Raquel Cheib Arquitetura

Montessori Kindergarten / Meius Arquitetura + Raquel Cheib Arquitetura

  14:00 - 1 October, 2018
Montessori Kindergarten / Meius Arquitetura + Raquel Cheib Arquitetura
Montessori Kindergarten / Meius Arquitetura + Raquel Cheib Arquitetura, © Luiza Ananias
© Luiza Ananias

© Luiza Ananias

  • Consultants

    Pragma Engenharia, Meius Engenharia, Suzana Cadaval

  • Collaborators

    João Pedro Lacerda, Alpendre

  • Construction

    Diplan Engenharia

  • Landscape Design

    Droysen

  • Client

    Escola Infantil Montessori
    More Specs
© Luiza Ananias
© Luiza Ananias

"To help a child, we must provide them with an environment that allows them to develop freely" - Maria Montessori.

© Luiza Ananias
© Luiza Ananias

Taking this phrase as a design premise, we needed to serve the client in a specific way, thinking like children. Firstly it would be necessary to choose colors that could suit the children, taking into account the importance of primary colors. However, we did not want to work with saturated colors in the interior, so we adapt furniture, carpentry, and coatings with a more neutral palette.

© Luiza Ananias
© Luiza Ananias
Section
Section
© Luiza Ananias
© Luiza Ananias

The existing building was designed in the 1950s, where the approved project already contained pertinent modifications for residential use. After the 2000s, it became a college preparatory courses for college entrance exams, so it once again underwent major modifications in its functional and even aesthetic structure. 

© Luiza Ananias
© Luiza Ananias
Classroom Section
Classroom Section

Accesses, walls, windows, and doors have been adapted, internal spaces have been replaced and a large shed was created to receive the lined desks of modern learning. In order to adapt this common usage to a well-lit and ventilated Montessori space, another change was required, where we created zenith openings, openings for visual communication, new, more dynamic flows, and more apparent the original architecture of the existing house. 

© Luiza Ananias
© Luiza Ananias

The old façade was repainted and the garage door covered with new cobogos, where fellow designers entered the collaboration so that the façade had an integrated identity with the rest of the logo already worked on.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Meius Arquitetura
Office
Raquel Cheib Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Brazil
