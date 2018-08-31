Best Black / Robot 3 Studio

-
Architects
LocationJiancaicheng E Rd, Haidian, Beijing, China
Architect in ChargeFei Pan, Zhi Wang
ClientBest LED
PhotographerRobot 3 Studio
Area1000.0 m2
Project Year2012
Text description provided by the architects. This is a space to show the LED light source. A 18m x 4m x 12m house was built in a 18m x 18m x 12m wasted factory. The factory building is divided into two, and the wall of the factory building opposite the second-floor window becomes a natural huge screen. The information about the light display is projected on the screen, where the LED lights are displayed.
The memory is a bit vague since the time interval is long. Six years ago, on a winter night, we were drinking at home. Outside of the window, it was dark and the light was coming. Then we have the proposal.