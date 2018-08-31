World
i

i

i

i

i

Best Black / Robot 3 Studio

  • 21:00 - 31 August, 2018
Best Black / Robot 3 Studio
Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
  • Architects

    Robot 3 Studio

  • Location

    Jiancaicheng E Rd, Haidian, Beijing, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Fei Pan, Zhi Wang

  • Client

    Best LED

  • Photographer

    Robot 3 Studio

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

Text description provided by the architects. This is a space to show the LED light source. A 18m x 4m x 12m house was built in a 18m x 18m x 12m wasted factory. The factory building is divided into two, and the wall of the factory building opposite the second-floor window becomes a natural huge screen. The information about the light display is projected on the screen, where the LED lights are displayed.

Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

 The memory is a bit vague since the time interval is long. Six years ago, on a winter night, we were drinking at home. Outside of the window, it was dark and the light was coming. Then we have the proposal.

Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

About this office
Robot 3 Studio
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Best Black 灯之展示厅 / Robot 3 Studio

