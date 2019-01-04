PANPURI Hot Spring / A-ASTERISK

Architects A-ASTERISK

Location 12th Floor, Gaysorn Urban Retreat, Gaysorn Village Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Architect in Charge NAKAMURA Nobuhiro

Design Team SHIGENO Yuji, TOISHI Keiko, YE Youhao (A-ASTERISK); Saran Chaiyasuta, Prachaya Vanagul, Sira Chaichitwanitkun, Nuttapong Arunothai (Sunday Architects); KAKUDATE Masahide, TAKEUCHI Toshio (Bonbori lighting architect and associates)

Area 1357.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs W Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. We have designed Onsen, public bath, for the leading spa brand Panpuri which is located on 12th floor of a high-rise building in Bangkok, Thailand.

When we visited the site first time, we recognized the outdoor view from the site was magnificent. Therefore, we have focused on customers to enjoy the views, not to create decorative interior.

Not to distract the views, the bath tubs are located near the curtainwall in black color scheme with a white frame. The white frame is not only to emphasize the functions of bathing and body washing, it became a frame of the outside view. And in the evening the water surface is lit and reflected to the frame to create a magnificent atmosphere.

In addition, we have considered technical aspects such as lighting to be less disturbing for night views, additional structural to support the weight of bath, mechanical system to work well under the limited existing conditions.

The view of Bangkok from bath, this is truly a unique experience and symbolized the Panpuri’s concept “Your Optimum Self Realized”.