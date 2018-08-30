World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Cupertino Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. Joazeiro House / Cupertino Arquitetura

Joazeiro House / Cupertino Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 30 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Joazeiro House / Cupertino Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Joazeiro House / Cupertino Arquitetura, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba + 36

  • Architects

    Cupertino Arquitetura

  • Location

    Perdizes, Brazil

  • Author

    Jaime Cupertino

  • Team

    Hailê Nunes, Ornella Leme

  • Structure

    França e Associados

  • Lighting

    Guinter Parschalk

  • Construction

    Cupertino Arquitetura

  • Area

    3229.17 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in an old neighbourhood where buildings are more than 40 years old. 

The particular conditions of the site and the building regulations led to an atypical organization of the program, with the house facing the back of the lot and well below the level of its neighbors. 

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The land is 50 meters from an important avenue of São Paulo but at a higher elevation and on the opposite side there is a preserved green area. This makes that despite the central and urban situation of the lot appear to be inserted in a green area. 

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Thus the program's organization was reversed with the rooms on the street level and the social areas one level below. The ground floor program places the kitchen and dining room, rather than the living room, in contact with the garden. The social life of the owners often develops around food and therefore this arrangement allows everyone to gather in the same space. 

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Current legislation, unlike the neighboring houses that were executed at 40 years, requires that the maximum height of the construction relates to the slope of the ground. The new construction, therefore, lies far below the neighbors and special care has been taken for the sunlight to reach the lower level. For this we developed the program of the rooms in two volumes separated by a void with total transparency so that the light penetrated the house.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The initial idea was to develop a rain-screen cladding with laser-cut designs on a metal sheets creating a shading element for a glass building envelop. But the first tests showed difficulties with suppliers and we decided to develop the same concept with a traditional technique.

We created a regular pattern on ordinary clay brick, almost a texture, and worked inside this matrix to create opaque or transparent zones according to the internal program. This allowed us to reconcile the entrance of light and open visual lines without the loss of privacy.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Cupertino Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Joazeiro House / Cupertino Arquitetura" [Casa Joazeiro / Cupertino Arquitetura] 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900880/joazeiro-house-cupertino-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »