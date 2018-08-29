World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Denmark
  5. Christensen & Co. Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Youth Housing, Nansensgade / Christensen & Co. Architects

Youth Housing, Nansensgade / Christensen & Co. Architects

  • 00:00 - 29 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Youth Housing, Nansensgade / Christensen & Co. Architects
Save this picture!
Youth Housing, Nansensgade / Christensen & Co. Architects, © Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard

© Niels Nygaard © Niels Nygaard © Niels Nygaard © Niels Nygaard + 14

Save this picture!
© Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard

Text description provided by the architects. The compact infill holds nine small apartments for socially vulnerable citizens. The building site is only 10 meters wide, this physical limitation of the architecture is turned into a design quality, as only two apartments to each floor gives the young inhabitants a sense of privacy, while also giving them the security of being part of a community. Each apartment has its own kitchen and a bathroom along with a niche for relaxing while enjoying the view of one of Copenhagen’s most vibrant streets. Outside, the facade is clad in coppery warm toned aluminum and has a relief motive; apart from creating variation and vibrancy in the urban environment, the protruding bay windows offer views down the street from each apartment niche.

Save this picture!
© Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard

The bay windows are a central design feature, which is both aesthetically and functionally innovative, as they contribute to the overall architectural expression of the building and creates an entirely different experience of light and air in each apartment. In the facade, the proportions of protruding elements connect to the rhythm and flow of the urban environment. To achieve this the building is divided into smaller units that correspond to the existing urban space. The units occur as a result of the juxtaposition between elements, which is in turn created to ensure shading from direct sunlight. To further incorporate the relief motive into the surrounding built environment, the protruding elements align with the horizontal markings and cornices of the neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
© Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard

At the 6th floor, the roof terrace incorporates difference in height between the surrounding buildings, and provide the inhabitants with a private outdoor space. At the ground floor, a public bike repair shop opens up the building towards the street and the social connection is further enhanced by areas for stay near the entrance.

Save this picture!
© Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Christensen & Co. Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Buildings Residential Denmark
Cite: "Youth Housing, Nansensgade / Christensen & Co. Architects" 29 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900867/youth-housing-nansensgade-christensen-and-co-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »