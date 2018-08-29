Youth Housing, Nansensgade / Christensen & Co. Architects

+ 14

Collaborators Engineers Rambøll

Client Copenhagen Municipality More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The compact infill holds nine small apartments for socially vulnerable citizens. The building site is only 10 meters wide, this physical limitation of the architecture is turned into a design quality, as only two apartments to each floor gives the young inhabitants a sense of privacy, while also giving them the security of being part of a community. Each apartment has its own kitchen and a bathroom along with a niche for relaxing while enjoying the view of one of Copenhagen’s most vibrant streets. Outside, the facade is clad in coppery warm toned aluminum and has a relief motive; apart from creating variation and vibrancy in the urban environment, the protruding bay windows offer views down the street from each apartment niche.

The bay windows are a central design feature, which is both aesthetically and functionally innovative, as they contribute to the overall architectural expression of the building and creates an entirely different experience of light and air in each apartment. In the facade, the proportions of protruding elements connect to the rhythm and flow of the urban environment. To achieve this the building is divided into smaller units that correspond to the existing urban space. The units occur as a result of the juxtaposition between elements, which is in turn created to ensure shading from direct sunlight. To further incorporate the relief motive into the surrounding built environment, the protruding elements align with the horizontal markings and cornices of the neighboring buildings.

At the 6th floor, the roof terrace incorporates difference in height between the surrounding buildings, and provide the inhabitants with a private outdoor space. At the ground floor, a public bike repair shop opens up the building towards the street and the social connection is further enhanced by areas for stay near the entrance.