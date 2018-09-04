World
  7. Kumoto / Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos

Kumoto / Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos

Kumoto / Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos
Kumoto / Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos, © Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro + 8

  • Architects

    Esrawe Studio, Rojkind Arquitectos

  • Location

    Monte Everest 635, Lomas de Chapultepec V Secc, 11000, CDMX, Mexico

  • Design

    Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos

  • Concept

    Héctor Esrawe, Michel Rojkind

  • Coordination

    Javier García-Rivera, Jorge Mdahuar

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. Kumoto is a tribute to the founders passion and the trajectory of Japanese cuisine. After the success of the Tori Tori restaurants and in search of more intimate experience, we created a traditional Japanese restaurant concept, that a few local restaurants have developed.  

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Taking the Bento Box as a reference (homemade food ration accommodated in a tray of wooden boxes), the walls and the ceiling generate a wraparound reticle made of saw oak veneer. The sushi bar, located in the background, is framed with plates of natural steel and brass, aimed to leave a feeling of a theatrical inspiration. 

A large table has been build in the middle of the restaurant, which acts as the centerpiece of the space. The island is created in natural steel, exhibiting a variety of objects such as sake containers, collection vessels and tableware, all which are used in the restaurant.  

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Around this centrepiece table lay wooden tables and chairs, that are specially designed for Kumoto.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

About this office
Rojkind Arquitectos
Office
Esrawe Studio
Office

Cite: "Kumoto / Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos" [Kumoto / Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos] 04 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900862/kumoto-esrawe-studio-plus-rojkind-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

