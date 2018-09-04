Kumoto / Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos

+ 8

Architects Esrawe Studio, Rojkind Arquitectos

Location Monte Everest 635, Lomas de Chapultepec V Secc, 11000, CDMX, Mexico

Design Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos

Concept Héctor Esrawe, Michel Rojkind

Coordination Javier García-Rivera, Jorge Mdahuar

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jaime Navarro

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Kumoto is a tribute to the founders passion and the trajectory of Japanese cuisine. After the success of the Tori Tori restaurants and in search of more intimate experience, we created a traditional Japanese restaurant concept, that a few local restaurants have developed.

Taking the Bento Box as a reference (homemade food ration accommodated in a tray of wooden boxes), the walls and the ceiling generate a wraparound reticle made of saw oak veneer. The sushi bar, located in the background, is framed with plates of natural steel and brass, aimed to leave a feeling of a theatrical inspiration.

A large table has been build in the middle of the restaurant, which acts as the centerpiece of the space. The island is created in natural steel, exhibiting a variety of objects such as sake containers, collection vessels and tableware, all which are used in the restaurant.

Around this centrepiece table lay wooden tables and chairs, that are specially designed for Kumoto.