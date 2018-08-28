World
i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Housing
  Brazil
  Casa14 Arquitetura
  2015
  Ibirapuera Apartment / Casa14 Arquitetura

Ibirapuera Apartment / Casa14 Arquitetura

  13:00 - 28 August, 2018
Ibirapuera Apartment / Casa14 Arquitetura
Ibirapuera Apartment / Casa14 Arquitetura, © Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

© Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba + 47

  • Architects

    Casa14 Arquitetura

  • Location

    São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Mariana Andersen e Mariana Guradani (Casa14 partners)

  • Other Participants

    Max Heringer and Gabriele Azevedo

  • Area

    900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Maira Acayaba

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. This never inhabited triplex covers 900m2 and is located nearby the Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo (Brazil). Its original environments were fragmented and darkish. The project, signed by the architects of Casa 14 Arquitetura, Mariana Andersen and Mariana Guardani, aimed at integrating the floors and stressing the character of the materials.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Plan 1
Plan 1
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Plan 3
Plan 3

The generous openings of the walls offered a visual connection between different environments in each of the three levels of the apartment. The Project also emphasized the relationship between the environment, gardens and circulations. The staircase - a folded steel plate lined with wood on the bottom and white stone on the top - appears as the sculptural element that interlinks the three decks. The vertical structure stands out.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Each floor was designed for a specific use. In this order: live, work and rest. On the first level are the rooms, kitchen and service area. The second was designed to receive a library of 5 thousand titles integrated into a garden where the resident works, reads and writes. The last level brings the leisure area, with a music studio, hot tub, sauna and a barbecue, permeated by a vertical garden in all its extension.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

The furniture sheds light on the Brazilian design. The art pieces, carpets, among others, establish a counterpoint to the absence of ornaments and the straight lines of the residence.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

The main materials - wood, glass, light stone and vegetation - allow a dialogue with the environment and produce a luminous and inspiring atmosphere for the residente, who works as a writer at home.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

About this office
Casa14 Arquitetura
Cite: "Ibirapuera Apartment / Casa14 Arquitetura" 28 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

