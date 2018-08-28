Ibirapuera Apartment / Casa14 Arquitetura

+ 47

Architects Casa14 Arquitetura

Location São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Architect in Charge Mariana Andersen e Mariana Guradani (Casa14 partners)

Other Participants Max Heringer and Gabriele Azevedo

Area 900.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Maira Acayaba

Engenieer Kleber Canistral

Builder Lock Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. This never inhabited triplex covers 900m2 and is located nearby the Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo (Brazil). Its original environments were fragmented and darkish. The project, signed by the architects of Casa 14 Arquitetura, Mariana Andersen and Mariana Guardani, aimed at integrating the floors and stressing the character of the materials.

The generous openings of the walls offered a visual connection between different environments in each of the three levels of the apartment. The Project also emphasized the relationship between the environment, gardens and circulations. The staircase - a folded steel plate lined with wood on the bottom and white stone on the top - appears as the sculptural element that interlinks the three decks. The vertical structure stands out.

Each floor was designed for a specific use. In this order: live, work and rest. On the first level are the rooms, kitchen and service area. The second was designed to receive a library of 5 thousand titles integrated into a garden where the resident works, reads and writes. The last level brings the leisure area, with a music studio, hot tub, sauna and a barbecue, permeated by a vertical garden in all its extension.

The furniture sheds light on the Brazilian design. The art pieces, carpets, among others, establish a counterpoint to the absence of ornaments and the straight lines of the residence.

The main materials - wood, glass, light stone and vegetation - allow a dialogue with the environment and produce a luminous and inspiring atmosphere for the residente, who works as a writer at home.