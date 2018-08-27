World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Shanghai ZF Architectural Design
  6. 2018
  7. Zipeng Bay Resort Residential / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design

Zipeng Bay Resort Residential / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design

  • 22:00 - 27 August, 2018
Zipeng Bay Resort Residential / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design
Zipeng Bay Resort Residential / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design, © Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo

© Tang Xuguo © Tang Xuguo © Tang Xuguo © Tang Xuguo + 29

  • Architects

    Shanghai ZF Architectural Design

  • Location

    Penglai Mountain Natural Park，China

  • Architect in Charge

    Gong Gefei,He Wei,Wu Wangmiao,Lao Hongzhou,Zhou Han

  • Photography

    Tang Xuguo

  • Area

    140000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tang Xuguo

  • Landscape Design

    HWA Design Group

  • Interior Design

    G&K International Design Institution

  • Landscape Construction

    Wuhan Ao Nan Landscaping Engineering
© Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Zipeng Bay Resort Residential originated from Sun Zongrong’s “You Zi Peng Mountain”, which swayed the beautiful scenery of the mountains and forests in the courtyard of the Hui style, and created the image of Taoyuan people in the landscape.

© Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo
Courtesy of Shanghai ZF Architectural Design
Courtesy of Shanghai ZF Architectural Design
© Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo

Zipeng Bay Resort Residential is located in Feixi, Hefei City, Anhui Province, north of Zipeng Mountain Scenic Area, surrounded by Dayiwan Reservoir, and adjacent to the golf training base in the southeast. It can overlook the Zi Peng Mountain National Forest Park. The mountain water resources are uniquely endowed as "the livable holy place."

© Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo

The project planning and design fully combines the advantages of natural resources, borrowing the organic spatial layout concept of Huipai Village, focusing on “scattering” and “village”, emphasizing the connection with natural landscape mountains and water. The overall layout is based on the mountain, the veins are clear.

Courtesy of Shanghai ZF Architectural Design
Courtesy of Shanghai ZF Architectural Design

The changing and rich street space, the public landscape nodes at the end of the village, and the large and small communication spaces constitute the typical characteristics of the Huizhou architectural community. The private space surrounded by the courtyard of the Zi Peng Mountain is a place where the family enjoys a happy life. 

© Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo
Courtesy of Shanghai ZF Architectural Design
Courtesy of Shanghai ZF Architectural Design
© Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo

The demonstration area is set on the north side of the bay axis with the best view of the landscape. It follows the style of the Huizhou architectural layout. It is free to scatter several small buildings along the waterfront line and the terrain difference, and connect the scattered buildings through the roof. 

© Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo
Courtesy of Shanghai ZF Architectural Design
Courtesy of Shanghai ZF Architectural Design
© Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo

The design emphasizes the axis and the sense of ritual, and the main public space and water surface of the two courtyards will pass through the water courtyard and the infinity pool. 

© Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo

The design of the demonstration area makes full use of elements, such as mountains, water, forests and trails to create a flowing landscape. People let them stand and feel the quietness of the mountains, lakes and flowers. Bronze metal aluminum grille, champagne classics, beige marble walls, traditional yet modern atmosphere, make life as beautiful as poetry.

© Tang Xuguo
© Tang Xuguo

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Shanghai ZF Architectural Design
Office

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Zipeng Bay Resort Residential / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design" 27 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900840/zipeng-bay-resort-residential-shanghai-zf-architectural-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »