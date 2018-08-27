Zipeng Bay Resort Residential / Shanghai ZF Architectural Design

+ 29

Architects Shanghai ZF Architectural Design

Location Penglai Mountain Natural Park，China

Architect in Charge Gong Gefei,He Wei,Wu Wangmiao,Lao Hongzhou,Zhou Han

Photography Tang Xuguo

Area 140000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Landscape Design HWA Design Group

Interior Design G&K International Design Institution

Landscape Construction Wuhan Ao Nan Landscaping Engineering More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Zipeng Bay Resort Residential originated from Sun Zongrong’s “You Zi Peng Mountain”, which swayed the beautiful scenery of the mountains and forests in the courtyard of the Hui style, and created the image of Taoyuan people in the landscape.

Zipeng Bay Resort Residential is located in Feixi, Hefei City, Anhui Province, north of Zipeng Mountain Scenic Area, surrounded by Dayiwan Reservoir, and adjacent to the golf training base in the southeast. It can overlook the Zi Peng Mountain National Forest Park. The mountain water resources are uniquely endowed as "the livable holy place."

The project planning and design fully combines the advantages of natural resources, borrowing the organic spatial layout concept of Huipai Village, focusing on “scattering” and “village”, emphasizing the connection with natural landscape mountains and water. The overall layout is based on the mountain, the veins are clear.

The changing and rich street space, the public landscape nodes at the end of the village, and the large and small communication spaces constitute the typical characteristics of the Huizhou architectural community. The private space surrounded by the courtyard of the Zi Peng Mountain is a place where the family enjoys a happy life.

The demonstration area is set on the north side of the bay axis with the best view of the landscape. It follows the style of the Huizhou architectural layout. It is free to scatter several small buildings along the waterfront line and the terrain difference, and connect the scattered buildings through the roof.

The design emphasizes the axis and the sense of ritual, and the main public space and water surface of the two courtyards will pass through the water courtyard and the infinity pool.

The design of the demonstration area makes full use of elements, such as mountains, water, forests and trails to create a flowing landscape. People let them stand and feel the quietness of the mountains, lakes and flowers. Bronze metal aluminum grille, champagne classics, beige marble walls, traditional yet modern atmosphere, make life as beautiful as poetry.