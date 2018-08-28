World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. JACKY.W DESIGN
  6. 2018
  TKSTYLE Office / JACKY.W DESIGN

TKSTYLE Office / JACKY.W DESIGN

  • 23:00 - 28 August, 2018
TKSTYLE Office / JACKY.W DESIGN
Save this picture!
Reception. Image © Wenyao Photography
Reception. Image © Wenyao Photography

  • Interiors Designers

    JACKY.W DESIGN

  • Location

    Long Feng Lu, Nanhu Qu, Jiaxing Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

  • Design Team

    Jacky Wang, Jammie Lu

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Wenyao Photography
Save this picture!
Reception. Image © Wenyao Photography
Reception. Image © Wenyao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. It is commonly considered that people cannot enjoy work and life at the same time, although they are hardly separated from each other completely. Through breaking the routines and bringing a "home" into the workspace, JACKY.W DESIGN created an open and multifunctional living experience space for the fashion brand TKSTYLE BOUTIQUE.

Save this picture!
Interior landscape in the reception. Image © Wenyao Photography
Interior landscape in the reception. Image © Wenyao Photography
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Reception. Image © Wenyao Photography
Reception. Image © Wenyao Photography

At the entrance, several clusters of dry corn stalks are placed by the wall, bringing nature into the space. The large 360-degree revolving door neutralizes the space temperament dominated by cement with its warm wooden texture.

Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Wenyao Photography
Lobby. Image © Wenyao Photography
Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Wenyao Photography
Lobby. Image © Wenyao Photography

The designers gave full play to the structure and height (8 meters) of the original space, and ingeniously integrated functional areas for working, reception, fitness and conference, etc. into the two-story space without rigid partitions. There are windows in each wall, which ensures sufficient natural lights to penetrate to the space, thereby resulting in a bright and airy environment.  

Save this picture!
Reception. Image © Wenyao Photography
Reception. Image © Wenyao Photography
Save this picture!
Reception. Image © Wenyao Photography
Reception. Image © Wenyao Photography

The open layout of the space made it possible for the designers to apply the concept of co-living and cooperative working. Integrating household settings with the workspace in a harmonious way requires quality execution of design and sensibility to details. The design features a industrial style, combined with the exquisite upholstered furniture and adornments, making the overall space rough, simple yet delicate.

Save this picture!
Washroom. Image © Wenyao Photography
Washroom. Image © Wenyao Photography
Save this picture!
Second floor office. Image © Wenyao Photography
Second floor office. Image © Wenyao Photography

The flourishing plants highlight the original beauty of the concrete extensively exposed on the floor, walls, beams and pillars. The designers tried nine times for the testing and proofing of cast-in-place cement slabs, so as to ensure the stability of the texture. The strict selection and utilization of materials is also manifested in the ultra -white glass and ultra-thin marble slabs with white patterns exported from Spain. With ingenious application of colors and lines, the designers optimized the spatial texture and experience.

Save this picture!
Junction of lobby and reception. Image © Wenyao Photography
Junction of lobby and reception. Image © Wenyao Photography
Save this picture!
Washroom entrance. Image © Wenyao Photography
Washroom entrance. Image © Wenyao Photography

If we're lucky enough to be engaged in a industry that interests us, work will become a joy. This is exactly true for TKSTYLE BOUTIQUE and JACKY.W DESIGN. Perhaps this is the reason that the TKSTYLE Office came into being, which improves work to a new level -- “life is work”.

Save this picture!
Gym. Image © Wenyao Photography
Gym. Image © Wenyao Photography

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "TKSTYLE Office / JACKY.W DESIGN" 28 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900814/tkstyle-office-jack-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

