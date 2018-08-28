TKSTYLE Office / JACKY.W DESIGN

Interiors Designers JACKY.W DESIGN

Location Long Feng Lu, Nanhu Qu, Jiaxing Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

Design Team Jacky Wang, Jammie Lu

Area 700.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Wenyao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. It is commonly considered that people cannot enjoy work and life at the same time, although they are hardly separated from each other completely. Through breaking the routines and bringing a "home" into the workspace, JACKY.W DESIGN created an open and multifunctional living experience space for the fashion brand TKSTYLE BOUTIQUE.

Save this picture! Interior landscape in the reception. Image © Wenyao Photography

At the entrance, several clusters of dry corn stalks are placed by the wall, bringing nature into the space. The large 360-degree revolving door neutralizes the space temperament dominated by cement with its warm wooden texture.

The designers gave full play to the structure and height (8 meters) of the original space, and ingeniously integrated functional areas for working, reception, fitness and conference, etc. into the two-story space without rigid partitions. There are windows in each wall, which ensures sufficient natural lights to penetrate to the space, thereby resulting in a bright and airy environment.

The open layout of the space made it possible for the designers to apply the concept of co-living and cooperative working. Integrating household settings with the workspace in a harmonious way requires quality execution of design and sensibility to details. The design features a industrial style, combined with the exquisite upholstered furniture and adornments, making the overall space rough, simple yet delicate.

Save this picture! Second floor office. Image © Wenyao Photography

The flourishing plants highlight the original beauty of the concrete extensively exposed on the floor, walls, beams and pillars. The designers tried nine times for the testing and proofing of cast-in-place cement slabs, so as to ensure the stability of the texture. The strict selection and utilization of materials is also manifested in the ultra -white glass and ultra-thin marble slabs with white patterns exported from Spain. With ingenious application of colors and lines, the designers optimized the spatial texture and experience.

Save this picture! Junction of lobby and reception. Image © Wenyao Photography

If we're lucky enough to be engaged in a industry that interests us, work will become a joy. This is exactly true for TKSTYLE BOUTIQUE and JACKY.W DESIGN. Perhaps this is the reason that the TKSTYLE Office came into being, which improves work to a new level -- “life is work”.