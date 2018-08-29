Shanghai WaiGaoQiao NO.1 Free Trade Area Industrial Park / DESHIN Architecture & Planning

+ 33

Architects DESHIN Architecture & Planning

Location 1856 Nanjing W Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

Lead Architect Yongheng Xing

Senior Architect Weiyi Lin, Zexi Cai

Design Team Guanhua Huang, Hao Huang, Weina Zhao, Dangwei Sun, JiayinZhong、Junchen Yu (Landscape)

Area 142250.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Feng Shao

Construction Unit Shanghai Fuhe Industrial Development Limited Company

Structure & Electromechanical Hebei Architecture Design Limited Liability Company

Curt Wall Counselor Shanghai Kesheng Curt Wall Limited Company

Constructed By Shanghai Zhongjin Construction Group Co Ltd

Construction Frame Structure More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai Free Trade NO.1 Eco Industrial Park, which is designed by DESHIN Architecture & Planning, locates in Pudong, Shanghai, in the south of Yinglun Road and in the east of South Fute Road. In the 12th Five-Year Plan, Pudong district insists on science innovation and industrialization, accelerating the developing of emerging industries.

It will play a new role in the future: the core of international trade centre. And an extraordinary park design can not only provide a pleasant working environment to the emerging industries workers, but also be a good look that Shanghai shows to the world.

Save this picture! Views in the park. Image © Feng Shao

This project contains 10 multi-storey comprehensive office buildings, with high density as well as complicated type of spaces. It fills the vacancy of high-end office district in the whole park.

Form Generation

The challenge of this project is to place independent buildings as many as possible, meanwhile meeting the area demand of 100000㎡ with the limit of building density and height, which should be lower than 50% and shorter than 24m. The flexibility of the building is also a key point cuz different proprietors have varies demand of office scale. So a flexible space system is born to compose diverse office space.

Save this picture! Space Form. Image Courtesy of DESHIN Architecture & Planning

Architecture Design

DESHIN has created varies outdoor spaces in this project, including 6400㎡ central plaza, enclosed and semi-enclosed yard, and space below cornice which is unique in South China, wandering path which sight could not go straight through.

Save this picture! Space Below Cornice. Image © Feng Shao

Facade Design

Forfaçade design, DESHIN wasn’t inclined to create uniform style. The façade is mainly based on stone and curtain wall, combined with unique outdoor space, aiming to bring every proprietor a sense of belonging.

The façade of office buildings mainly use glass, aluminium sheets and metal louver, commercial buildings uses elements of Shanghai Shikumen.