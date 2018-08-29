World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. DESHIN Architecture & Planning
  6. 2018
  7. Shanghai WaiGaoQiao NO.1 Free Trade Area Industrial Park / DESHIN Architecture & Planning

Shanghai WaiGaoQiao NO.1 Free Trade Area Industrial Park / DESHIN Architecture & Planning

  • 21:00 - 29 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Shanghai WaiGaoQiao NO.1 Free Trade Area Industrial Park / DESHIN Architecture & Planning
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

© Feng Shao © Feng Shao Views in the park. Image © Feng Shao © Feng Shao + 33

  • Architects

    DESHIN Architecture & Planning

  • Location

    1856 Nanjing W Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

  • Lead Architect

    Yongheng Xing

  • Senior Architect

    Weiyi Lin, Zexi Cai

  • Design Team

    Guanhua Huang, Hao Huang, Weina Zhao, Dangwei Sun, JiayinZhong、Junchen Yu (Landscape)

  • Area

    142250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Feng Shao

  • Construction Unit

    Shanghai Fuhe Industrial Development Limited Company

  • Structure & Electromechanical

    Hebei Architecture Design Limited Liability Company

  • Curt Wall Counselor

    Shanghai Kesheng Curt Wall Limited Company

  • Constructed By

    Shanghai Zhongjin Construction Group Co Ltd

  • Construction

    Frame Structure
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai Free Trade NO.1 Eco Industrial Park, which is designed by DESHIN Architecture & Planning, locates in Pudong, Shanghai, in the south of Yinglun Road and in the east of South Fute Road. In the 12th Five-Year Plan, Pudong district insists on science innovation and industrialization, accelerating the developing of emerging industries.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

It will play a new role in the future: the core of international trade centre. And an extraordinary park design can not only provide a pleasant working environment to the emerging industries workers, but also be a good look that Shanghai shows to the world.

Save this picture!
Shanghai WaiGaoQiao NO.1 Free Trade Area Industrial Park / DESHIN Architecture & Planning, Views in the park. Image © Feng Shao
Views in the park. Image © Feng Shao

This project contains 10 multi-storey comprehensive office buildings, with high density as well as complicated type of spaces. It fills the vacancy of high-end office district in the whole park.

Save this picture!
Central Plaza. Image © Feng Shao
Central Plaza. Image © Feng Shao

Form Generation
The challenge of this project is to place independent buildings as many as possible, meanwhile meeting the area demand of 100000㎡ with the limit of building density and height, which should be lower than 50% and shorter than 24m. The flexibility of the building is also a key point cuz different proprietors have varies demand of office scale. So a flexible space system is born to compose diverse office space.

Save this picture!
Space Form. Image Courtesy of DESHIN Architecture & Planning
Space Form. Image Courtesy of DESHIN Architecture & Planning

Architecture Design
DESHIN has created varies outdoor spaces in this project, including 6400㎡ central plaza, enclosed and semi-enclosed yard, and space below cornice which is unique in South China, wandering path which sight could not go straight through.

Save this picture!
Space Below Cornice. Image © Feng Shao
Space Below Cornice. Image © Feng Shao
Save this picture!
Space Below Cornice. Image © Feng Shao
Space Below Cornice. Image © Feng Shao

Facade Design
Forfaçade design, DESHIN wasn’t inclined to create uniform style. The façade is mainly based on stone and curtain wall, combined with unique outdoor space, aiming to bring every proprietor a sense of belonging.

Save this picture!
Central Plaza. Image © Feng Shao
Central Plaza. Image © Feng Shao

The façade of office buildings mainly use glass, aluminium sheets and metal louver, commercial buildings uses elements of Shanghai Shikumen.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DESHIN Architecture & Planning
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "Shanghai WaiGaoQiao NO.1 Free Trade Area Industrial Park / DESHIN Architecture & Planning" 29 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900803/shanghai-waigaoqiao-n-free-trade-area-industrial-park-deshin-architecture-and-planning/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Views in the park. Image © Feng Shao

上海外高桥自贸壹号科技产业园 / 上海大形建筑规划设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »