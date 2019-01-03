World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. YPYC Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Vita Planet / YPYC Architects

Vita Planet / YPYC Architects

  • 19:00 - 3 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vita Planet / YPYC Architects
Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

  • Interiors Designers

    YPYC Architects

  • Location

    #43, Shihuqiao Rd., Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Design Team

    Jianan Shan, Yan Zhang, Kefan Jin, Huang huang

  • Area

    45.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    PROJECTION
Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

Text description provided by the architects. Vita Planet is a jewelry selection store filled with works done by worldwide cutting edge designers while offering a touchable experience offline. Instead of the cold style and boring location of traditional selection store, Vita Planet is located in the bottom floor of a old residential building which stimulate a rare space experience. 

Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

The space is seperated into three chapter, each chapter owns a unique color and emotion, guests entering the space with curiosity and at the end of the room, they reach a calm spiritual space. 

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

We transfer the depth of the store from a bad condition to a unique element of the space, with the spread of single tone, we create a warm tunnel of time and space. 

Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

Through the arch, visitors felt like reaching an unkonw planet, but while moving forward, the visual connection keeps a friendly companion to the visitor. 

Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION
Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

A roll of printed glass at the end of the circulation invites the natrual light gently into the space, enhancing the cozy space atomosphere. 

Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
YPYC Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design China
Cite: "Vita Planet / YPYC Architects" 03 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900790/vita-planet-ypyc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© PROJECTION

杭州首饰集合店 Vita Planet / 有坪一尺建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream