World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Training Facility
  4. United States
  5. Hacker Architects
  6. 2012
  7. Colonel Nesmith Readiness Center / Hacker Architects

Colonel Nesmith Readiness Center / Hacker Architects

  • 09:00 - 28 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Colonel Nesmith Readiness Center / Hacker Architects
Save this picture!
Colonel Nesmith Readiness Center / Hacker Architects, © Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

© Lara Swimmer © Lara Swimmer © Lara Swimmer © Lara Swimmer + 26

      Save this picture!
      © Lara Swimmer
      © Lara Swimmer

      Text description provided by the architects. In an effort to strive for design excellence, the Oregon Military Department selected Hacker and Lease Crutcher Lewis as part of a design-build team for this 40,000 sqft facility. The Colonel Nesmith Readiness Center provides administrative, training, recruiting and family support space for the 162nd Combat Engineering Company of the Oregon National Guard.

      Save this picture!
      © Lara Swimmer
      © Lara Swimmer
      Save this picture!
      Floor Plan
      Floor Plan
      Save this picture!
      © Lara Swimmer
      © Lara Swimmer

      The project includes educational classrooms, a library, a learning center, a physical fitness area and a vault and weapons training simulator. The building’s form clearly organizes program elements with the administrative functions in one wing, the Guard’s storage and training facilities in the other and public spaces connecting them.

      Save this picture!
      © Lara Swimmer
      © Lara Swimmer

      The assembly hall, with sweeping views out to the rural landscape, is central to the design. The interior of the assembly hall filters daylight from skylights through a wood framework reminiscent of the wooden barns of the surrounding landscape but deployed in a highly ordered rhythm appropriate for the Guard’s drills and ceremonies.

      Save this picture!
      Interior Sketch
      Interior Sketch

      The building's finishes were required to be low maintenance, highly impact resistant, and acoustically absorptive. This facility is both welcoming and secure, celebrating the beauty of the Willamette Valley and fitting gracefully within its surroundings. The Readiness Center is pending LEED Gold certification.

      Save this picture!
      © Lara Swimmer
      © Lara Swimmer

      The assignment: Design a facility to support the Oregon National Guard’s training, recruitment, and administration functions / Put the assembly hall at the heart of the project as a gathering place for the Guard and for the surrounding community / Create a facility that is both welcoming and secure / Celebrate the beauty of the Willamette Valley / Utilize simple, humble materials that fit with the landscape / Design for easy constructability, low maintenance, and high impact resistance.

      Save this picture!
      © Lara Swimmer
      © Lara Swimmer
      Save this picture!
      © Lara Swimmer
      © Lara Swimmer

      View the complete gallery

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      Hacker Architects
      Office

      Products:

      Wood Stone Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Military Training Facility United States
      Cite: "Colonel Nesmith Readiness Center / Hacker Architects" 28 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900788/colonel-nesmith-readiness-center-hacker-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »