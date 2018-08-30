Rogers Place and the ICE District / HOK

-
Architects
-
LocationEdmonton, AB, Canada
-
Associate ArchitectArchitecture Tkalcic Bengert
-
Associate ArchitectDIALOG
-
Area102195.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Planning and Architectural ConsultantShugarman Architecture
-
EnvironmentalShelby Engineering
-
GeotechnicalAMEC
-
EnhancedCommissioning CDML
-
StructuralThorton-Tomasetti
-
MEPME Engineers, Stantec, MCW/Hemisphere
-
TechnologyME Engineers
-
LightingIllume
-
AV/Sound/AcousticsAquila
-
Planning and Civil EnvineeringStantec
-
LandscapePFS Studio, DIALOG
-
Food and Beverage ServicesBigelow Companies, Burnstad Consulting
-
Pedestrian and TransportationBunt & Associates
-
Wayfinding and GraphicsDownstream, HOK Experience Design
-
Vertical CirculationLerch Bates
-
BuildingCode FP&C Consulting
-
HardwareStudio 08
-
Accessible Design ConsultingUnited Spinal Association
-
Wind and Snow ConsultingRWDI
-
Façade ConsultingBVDA
-
Ice Slab ConsultingRJC
-
Construction Admin ConsultingHidas Consulting
-
Graphics and BrandingHOK Experience Design
Text description provided by the architects. Rogers Place and the ICE District meld an iconic architectural design and new development with Edmonton’s well-established commercial and residential neighborhoods. The arena and district represent a significant reinvestment in the city fabric by the Oilers Entertainment Group.
One of the primary project challenges was connecting the arena to the ICE District and Edmonton’s downtown. The design and planning team proposed extending the arena’s footprint over the main thoroughfare—104 Avenue—to connect the two parcels of land identified for development. This elevated, multipurpose entryway, dubbed Ford Hall, is enhanced by street-level commercial development.
The curvilinear covered extension creates bold connectivity, a physical presence and a distinctive brand identity that reinforces the street grid and activates Rogers Place and the ICE District year-round. The pliable, unpainted stainless-steel cladding provides a dynamic and sleek backdrop for the events happening inside.
The ICE District is in the process of becoming a lively mixed-use development spanning 25 acres. The district includes a community rink, private development, office development, residential units and parking spaces, as well as a connection to an existing light-rail system.
The arena design creates a premium experience for every guest. Seating options include 3,100 club seats, 900 PCL Loge seats, 500 drink rail seats, 300 ozone club seats, 57 Scotiabank executive suites, 24 theater boxes, three clubs, two club lounges and Curve, a full-service restaurant. The arena features the NHL’s largest high-definition scoreboard, at 46-by-46 feet, as well as more than 1,200 HDTVs.
As Canada’s first LEED Silver-certified NHL arena and the second in North America, the facility is designed to use 37 percent less water and 14 percent less energy than conventionally design venues.
The fan-oriented arena and adjacent ICE District are expected to invigorate the urban core and catalyze additional downtown development while extending Edmonton’s existing footprint and communicating its civic character.