World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stadiums
  4. Canada
  5. HOK
  6. 2016
  7. Rogers Place and the ICE District / HOK

Rogers Place and the ICE District / HOK

  • 11:00 - 30 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rogers Place and the ICE District / HOK
Save this picture!
Rogers Place and the ICE District / HOK, © Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

© Michael Robinson © Michael Robinson © Michael Robinson © Michael Robinson + 15

  • Architects

    HOK

  • Location

    Edmonton, AB, Canada

  • Associate Architect

    Architecture Tkalcic Bengert

  • Associate Architect

    DIALOG

  • Area

    102195.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Michael Robinson

  • Planning and Architectural Consultant

    Shugarman Architecture

  • Environmental

    Shelby Engineering

  • Geotechnical

    AMEC

  • Enhanced

    Commissioning CDML

  • Structural

    Thorton-Tomasetti

  • MEP

    ME Engineers, Stantec, MCW/Hemisphere

  • Technology

    ME Engineers

  • Lighting

    Illume

  • AV/Sound/Acoustics

    Aquila

  • Planning and Civil Envineering

    Stantec

  • Landscape

    PFS Studio, DIALOG

  • Food and Beverage Services

    Bigelow Companies, Burnstad Consulting

  • Pedestrian and Transportation

    Bunt & Associates

  • Wayfinding and Graphics

    Downstream, HOK Experience Design

  • Vertical Circulation

    Lerch Bates

  • Building

    Code FP&C Consulting

  • Hardware

    Studio 08

  • Accessible Design Consulting

    United Spinal Association

  • Wind and Snow Consulting

    RWDI

  • Façade Consulting

    BVDA

  • Ice Slab Consulting

    RJC

  • Construction Admin Consulting

    Hidas Consulting

  • Graphics and Branding

    HOK Experience Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

Text description provided by the architects. Rogers Place and the ICE District meld an iconic architectural design and new development with Edmonton’s well-established commercial and residential neighborhoods. The arena and district represent a significant reinvestment in the city fabric by the Oilers Entertainment Group.

Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

One of the primary project challenges was connecting the arena to the ICE District and Edmonton’s downtown. The design and planning team proposed extending the arena’s footprint over the main thoroughfare—104 Avenue—to connect the two parcels of land identified for development. This elevated, multipurpose entryway, dubbed Ford Hall, is enhanced by street-level commercial development.

Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson
Save this picture!
Concept Sketch
Concept Sketch
Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

The curvilinear covered extension creates bold connectivity, a physical presence and a distinctive brand identity that reinforces the street grid and activates Rogers Place and the ICE District year-round. The pliable, unpainted stainless-steel cladding provides a dynamic and sleek backdrop for the events happening inside.

Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

The ICE District is in the process of becoming a lively mixed-use development spanning 25 acres. The district includes a community rink, private development, office development, residential units and parking spaces, as well as a connection to an existing light-rail system.

Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

The arena design creates a premium experience for every guest. Seating options include 3,100 club seats, 900 PCL Loge seats, 500 drink rail seats, 300 ozone club seats, 57 Scotiabank executive suites, 24 theater boxes, three clubs, two club lounges and Curve, a full-service restaurant. The arena features the NHL’s largest high-definition scoreboard, at 46-by-46 feet, as well as more than 1,200 HDTVs. 

Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

As Canada’s first LEED Silver-certified NHL arena and the second in North America, the facility is designed to use 37 percent less water and 14 percent less energy than conventionally design venues.

Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

The fan-oriented arena and adjacent ICE District are expected to invigorate the urban core and catalyze additional downtown development while extending Edmonton’s existing footprint and communicating its civic character.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
HOK
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums Canada
Cite: "Rogers Place and the ICE District / HOK" 30 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900779/rogers-place-and-the-ice-district-hok/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »