  Translucent spaces / batlab architects

Translucent spaces / batlab architects

  • 17:00 - 29 January, 2019
Translucent spaces / batlab architects
Translucent spaces / batlab architects, © Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász

© Norbert Juhász

Text description provided by the architects. In this 30 m2 studio apartment, after the demolition works only the partition walls were left intact. Desired interior spaces follow practical and functional aspects. The stand-alone kitchen-bathroom block shapes the entry, the living-dining room and the sleeping cabin.

Plan
Plan

For maximum space usage, unique furniture was installed. Instead of floor tiling, HTC superfloor concrete was uniformly used in all spaces of the apartment. Zone borders are marked by curtain systems that allow symbolic separation by moving the textiles.

© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász

The softness of textile and the walnut in the furniture dampens the puritan look of the white spaces and concrete floor. The key factor behind the successful project was the presence of a constructive and open client, and the work of a high performing construction team.

© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász

Project location

About this office
batlab architects
Office

