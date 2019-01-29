Translucent spaces / batlab architects

+ 14

Architects batlab architects

Location Budapest, Hungary

Category Interior Design

Lead Architects Gergő Batizi-Pócsi, Péter Batizi-Pócsi

General Contractor BB Industry

Area 30.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Norbert Juhász

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. In this 30 m2 studio apartment, after the demolition works only the partition walls were left intact. Desired interior spaces follow practical and functional aspects. The stand-alone kitchen-bathroom block shapes the entry, the living-dining room and the sleeping cabin.

For maximum space usage, unique furniture was installed. Instead of floor tiling, HTC superfloor concrete was uniformly used in all spaces of the apartment. Zone borders are marked by curtain systems that allow symbolic separation by moving the textiles.

The softness of textile and the walnut in the furniture dampens the puritan look of the white spaces and concrete floor. The key factor behind the successful project was the presence of a constructive and open client, and the work of a high performing construction team.