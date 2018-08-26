World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 23 Beautiful Ways to Save Space With Sliding Doors

23 Beautiful Ways to Save Space With Sliding Doors

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
23 Beautiful Ways to Save Space With Sliding Doors
Save this picture!
23 Beautiful Ways to Save Space With Sliding Doors, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

With a clean and elegant appearance, sliding doors improve the lighting and ventilation of a space.

They also provide several advantages when it comes to design: they frame stunning views and emphasize nature. On the other hand, when using them as an enclosure it is possible to generate a greater fluidity between the interior and exterior spaces, creating an illusion of a larger space.

If you are looking for ideas on how to incorporate sliding doors into your project, keep reading on for 23 impressive examples.

Abbots Way / AR Design Studio

Save this picture!
© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

SB House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

La Moraleja House / Otto Medem de la Torriente

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente
Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente

Tel Aviv Townhouse / Pitsou Kedem Architects

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

White Lodge / Studio Octopi

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Praise of Shadows / Pitsou Kedem Architects

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The Concrete Cut / Pitsou Kedem Architects

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Roemah Kampoeng / Paulus Setyabudi Architects

Save this picture!
© Sonny Sandjaya
© Sonny Sandjaya

AB House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Dual House / Axelrod Architects + Pitsou Kedem Architects

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Tetris House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Toorak Residence / Architecton

Save this picture!
© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

House WW / K2A

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Schimp
© Nicolas Schimp

City Villa S3 / Steimle Architekten

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Off-Grid Guest House / Anacapa

Save this picture!
© Erin Feinblatt
© Erin Feinblatt

Algarrobos House / José María Sáez + Daniel Moreno Flores

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Crespo
© Sebastian Crespo

H&A House / Costaveras Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Nicola Labate
© Nicola Labate

Mirrorhouse / XTEN Architecture

Save this picture!
© Art Gray Photography
© Art Gray Photography

Redux House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo

Save this picture!
© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes

Villa ZüV / Tomás Amat + Pablo Belda Studio

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The Rough House / NELO DÉCOR

Save this picture!
© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

N2 House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
María Francisca González
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "23 Beautiful Ways to Save Space With Sliding Doors" [Ventanas correderas: ¿cómo mejorar un espacio con su uso? ] 26 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900773/23-beautiful-ways-to-save-space-with-sliding-doors/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »