  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Barbican Launches Jewelry Line Dedicated to its Vibrant Brutalist Estate

The Barbican Launches Jewelry Line Dedicated to its Vibrant Brutalist Estate

The Barbican Launches Jewelry Line Dedicated to its Vibrant Brutalist Estate
The Barbican Launches Jewelry Line Dedicated to its Vibrant Brutalist Estate
via Creative Boom

The Barbican, London’s iconic Brutalist estate designed by Chamberlin, Powell and Bon Architects, has launched a range of jewelry and homeware designed by creative studio Tom Pigeon, paying tribute to the vibrant aesthetic which put the scheme on London’s architectural map.

As reported by Creative Boom, the Surface collection draws inspiration from the geography of the Barbican estate, communicating its color, pattern, and shape in a range including earrings, mugs, and greeting cards.

via Creative Boom

Available exclusively to purchase online or in-store at the Barbican Shop, the range has been designed by Tom Pigeon, a Scotland-based creative studio founded by Pete and Kirsty Thomas. Throughout the design process, the studio sought to playfully explore the forms and layers of the Barbican estate, interpreting its shapes, colors, and textures, and how they intersect to create interesting planes and angles.

Below, we have rounded up the highlights of their collection, with the full range found at the Barbican Shop’s official website here. Find out more about the Barbican Estate from our AD Classics coverage here.

via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom
via Creative Boom

News via: Creative Boom

Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The Barbican Launches Jewelry Line Dedicated to its Vibrant Brutalist Estate " 25 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900771/the-barbican-launches-jewelry-line-dedicated-to-its-vibrant-brutalist-estate/> ISSN 0719-8884

