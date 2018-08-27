River's Edge Pavillion / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture

+ 17

Landscape Architecture Sasaki Associates

Landscape Design Specialist Heather Tomasek

MEP Alvine Engineering

Structural AGA Consulting

Civil HGM

Water Features DEW Inc.

Clients The City of Council Bluffs Parks & Recreation Department More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. River’s Edge Pavilion blurs the edges between infrastructure, landscape and architecture through the sculpting of public space. Conceptualized as a ‘front porch’ for the revitalizing post-industrial riverfront development, the building acts as a continuation of the ribbon of the Bob Kerry pedestrian bridge that leads into the Tom Hanafan inter-state park trail system.

Formally, the pavilion ‘folds’ out of the landscape, utilizing a monumental concrete stair to lead users up to the roofdeck while simultaneously providing an informal seating area for concerts and fireworks shows. In this way, the building itself acts as a transitory experience between active landscape and structured rest.

The Pavilion’s ‘L’-shaped massing establishes a parenthetical edge that embraces and activates the waterfront during both day and night. The interior contains spaces dedicated to community events, a public-use meeting room, public restrooms and a catering kitchen along with generous outdoor spaces and patios for events and community activities.