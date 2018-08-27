World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. United States
  5. Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. River's Edge Pavillion / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture

River's Edge Pavillion / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture

  • 15:00 - 27 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
River's Edge Pavillion / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture
Save this picture!
River's Edge Pavillion / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, © Corey Gaffer Photography
© Corey Gaffer Photography

© Corey Gaffer Photography © Corey Gaffer Photography © Corey Gaffer Photography © Corey Gaffer Photography + 17

  • Landscape Architecture

    Sasaki Associates

  • Landscape Design Specialist

    Heather Tomasek

  • MEP

    Alvine Engineering

  • Structural

    AGA Consulting

  • Civil

    HGM

  • Water Features

    DEW Inc.

  • Clients

    The City of Council Bluffs Parks & Recreation Department
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer Photography
© Corey Gaffer Photography

Text description provided by the architects. River’s Edge Pavilion blurs the edges between infrastructure, landscape and architecture through the sculpting of public space. Conceptualized as a ‘front porch’ for the revitalizing post-industrial riverfront development, the building acts as a continuation of the ribbon of the Bob Kerry pedestrian bridge that leads into the Tom Hanafan inter-state park trail system.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer Photography
© Corey Gaffer Photography
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Formally, the pavilion ‘folds’ out of the landscape, utilizing a monumental concrete stair to lead users up to the roofdeck while simultaneously providing an informal seating area for concerts and fireworks shows. In this way, the building itself acts as a transitory experience between active landscape and structured rest.

Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer Photography
© Corey Gaffer Photography

The Pavilion’s ‘L’-shaped massing establishes a parenthetical edge that embraces and activates the waterfront during both day and night. The interior contains spaces dedicated to community events, a public-use meeting room, public restrooms and a catering kitchen along with generous outdoor spaces and patios for events and community activities.

Save this picture!
© Corey Gaffer Photography
© Corey Gaffer Photography

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center United States
Cite: "River's Edge Pavillion / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture" 27 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900762/rivers-edge-pavillion-alley-poyner-macchietto-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »