World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Zaha Hadid Architects Reveals Alternative Plan for Bristol Arena Site

Zaha Hadid Architects Reveals Alternative Plan for Bristol Arena Site

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Zaha Hadid Architects Reveals Alternative Plan for Bristol Arena Site
Save this picture!
Zaha Hadid Architects Reveals Alternative Plan for Bristol Arena Site, Temple Island Development. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Temple Island Development. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

The Bristol Arena site faces yet another turn of events, as Zaha Hadid Architects and property investor Legal & General have released plans for a large housing development next to Temples Meads Station. The site is one of two proposed locations for the Bristol Arena, a project on hold for more than 15 years as Bristol City Council continues to debate its location. The proposal by Zaha Hadid Architects would include office blocks, a 345 room hotel, conference center and over 500 homes.

Bristol Arena. Image Courtesy of Bristol City Council Bristol Arena. Image Courtesy of Bristol City Council Temple Island Development. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects Bristol Arena. Image Courtesy of Bristol City Council + 8

Save this picture!
Temple Island Development. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Temple Island Development. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Plans for an arena for Bristol were first proposed in 2003 with the aim of having it completed by 2008. Originally planned to be home to both Bristol City and Bristol Rovers football clubs, the 12,000 seat capacity arena still awaits a development decision. The previous design by Populous was approved in 2016 under mayor George Ferguson. The design was put on hold by Bristol's new mayor, Marvin Rees, and now the city aims to make a decision on the site in September. If the Populous plan is abandoned, the Bristol Arena will likely move to Filton, the north of the city. This July, a report by accountant KPMG concluded that a new arena at Filton would provide a better cost-benefit ratio.

Save this picture!
Bristol Arena. Image Courtesy of Bristol City Council
Bristol Arena. Image Courtesy of Bristol City Council

Legal & General has said that the new scheme by ZHA would "help build a resilient city centre for Bristol in the face of current structural changes in retailing, culture and leisure." They've also claimed the proposal would be more environmentally friendly than an arena, focusing instead on BREEAM Excellent status building projects. Mayor Rees has said that “I welcome Legal & General sharing this vision for the site with the city – it provides another useful contribution as we move towards making a well-informed decision on the best use of Temple Island." Jim Heverin, director of Zaha Hadid Architects, believes the scheme would "integrate a range of work, live and civic uses which will create a new vibrant quarter for the city."

Mayor Rees is scheduled to make a decision on September 4th after a full council meeting was called to discuss the project's management.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Zaha Hadid Architects Reveals Alternative Plan for Bristol Arena Site" 24 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900758/zaha-hadid-architects-reveals-alternative-plan-for-bristol-arena-site/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »