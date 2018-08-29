World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  University
  Chile
  Juan Pavez Aguilar
  2018
  Medical Technology Career Building PUCV University / Juan Pavez Aguilar y José Requesens Aldea.

Medical Technology Career Building PUCV University / Juan Pavez Aguilar y José Requesens Aldea., © Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres

© Marcelo Cáceres © Marcelo Cáceres © Marcelo Cáceres © Marcelo Cáceres + 33

  • Architects

    José Requesens Aldea, Juan Pavez Aguilar

  • Location

    Av. Universidad 330, Curauma, Valparaíso, Chile

  • Architecture Office

    Dirección del Plan Maestro de la Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso. Vicerrectoría de Desarrollo

  • Colaboradores

    Eduardo Acevedo Dinamarca, Diego Candia Jorquera, Belen Reed Díaz y María José Serey Fernández

  • Client

    Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso

  • Area

    3585.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Marcelo Cáceres

  • Constructor

    Cerro Apoquindo Cuatro SA.

  • Engineer

    José Abarca Marzán

  • Calculation Reviewer

    Luis Della Valle Solari
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres

Text description provided by the architects. A four floor building made by three rectangular units of 9 m x 25 m, which have the technical program of the career and they are connected by a transverse hall made of crystal with a balcony design in the circulations and the common area of the building over Curcuma’s Building of PUCV; also allowing a greater incorporation of natural light to the spaces for increasing the habitability comfort and energy saving. These three units are supported on a plinth floor that makes a big interior roofed yard for the students and at the same time, on the upper floor they offer terraces
framed by the three units.

Section A
Section A

The first floor of this building is mainly destined for the common use of the students of Curauma Campus, placing two classrooms, one active learning room, two multipurpose laboratories, a big roofed yard and services for the students.

© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres

On the third floor, there are a teacher area, clinical laboratories, a terrace and services for the students. On the fourth floor, there are teacher offices, the Administration, research laboratories, reserved areas for future research laboratories among other services. Besides, in this building it has been considered the use of colors in a greater amount and design to improve the habitability and perceptive comfort of the daily spaces of the building.

© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres

About this office
Juan Pavez Aguilar
Office
José Requesens Aldea
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Chile
Cite: "Medical Technology Career Building PUCV University / Juan Pavez Aguilar y José Requesens Aldea." [Edificio Carrera de Tecnología Médica PUCV / Juan Pavez Aguilar y José Requesens Aldea] 29 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900755/medical-technology-career-building-pucv-university-juan-pavez-aguilar-y-jose-requesens-aldea/> ISSN 0719-8884

