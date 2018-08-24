Explore Every Construction Project in New York City with this New Interactive Map

The New York City Department of Building has created a real-time interactive map detailing every major construction project currently underway in the Big Apple. Covering Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Manhattan, and the Bronx, the map also ranks projects by cost, size, and height.

While most city planning portals are already freely accessible to the public, the new interface of the “NYC Active Major Construction” map presents detailed information in a clean, fast, user-friendly manner, giving architects and residents-alike a deeper insight into construction trends in what Bjarke Ingels refers to as “a capital of the world.”

The interactive map and associated information is updated on a daily basis, currently detailing almost 7,500 active permits and 130,000 proposed dwellings covering 200 million square feet. The map breaks down this coverage into apartments, hotels, houses, business, and others.

The database also features several ‘Top 10’ lists, detailing the biggest, tallest, most dense, and most expensive developments currently under construction. For specific regional studies, the data updates dependent on where the user focuses the interactive map.

More than a user-friendly database for New York residents, the map is a valuable tool for architects, developers, and investors seeking to understand growth patterns in New York City and the supply ratio of residential and retail units currently being produced.

News via: New York City Department of Building